This cheap wireless music streamer turns any speaker into a Sonos – and it’s $50 off in this Black Friday deal

The WiiM Pro was already the cheapest method we knew of to add wireless high-res music streaming to an existing speaker system. We hoped the streamer would get a further price cut in the Black Friday deals, and here you have it: save $50 and get the WiiM Pro for $119 at Amazon.

In our WiiM Pro review, aside from marveling at the sheer amount of features this wireless music streamer offered up for the money, we admired its potential to inject older stereo or surround sound speaker systems with new, Sonos-style life. WiiM’s cheap streamer does this by connecting to an amplifier via its analog or digital audio outputs while simultaneously linking to your home’s Wi-Fi network, which will then let it wirelessly access the best music streaming services.

The WiiM Pro is operated using the company’s iOS/Android app. This serves as a control center to browse your music and internet radio streaming services, and it can also be used to link up multiple WiiM Pro streamers for whole-house music playback. You can cast audio directly from your phone to the WiiM Pro using AirPlay, Chromecast, Tidal Connect and Spotify connect, and it can be controlled using Alexa and Hey Google voice commands.

The WiiM Pro was already the cheapest method we knew of to add wireless high-res music streaming to an existing speaker system, and this Amazon Black Friday deal knocks an additional $50 off its already low price. For that money you get AirPlay, Chromecast, Tidal Connect and Spotify connect support, and the WiiM Pro can be controlled using Alexa and Hey Google voice commands. Give yourself the gift of wireless music streaming this Black Friday!

Before the WiiM Pro appeared on the scene, adding the same functionality to existing speaker systems required a much heavier cash outlay for a streamer such as the Sonos Port ($449). Now, with the WiiM Pro selling for just $119 in this Black Friday deal, there’s no excuse for not upgrading your old speakers with wireless multiroom streaming tech.

While you’re checking out this deal, you should also take a look at the WiiM Amp, a new product from the company with similar features that includes a built-in amplifier for a direct connection to speakers. The WiiM Amp isn’t getting a Black Friday deal, but at $299, it’s considerably cheaper than competing products such as the Sonos Amp and includes an HDMI port to connect to a TV.

