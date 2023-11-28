This 75-inch Roku TV is $799, and it’s one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals going

Roku is best known for its cheap streaming sticks, but in recent years the company has branched out into a range of related product categories, including wireless speakers and soundbars, smart home devices, and TVs.

The Roku Plus Series is the company’s top 4K TV offering, and it’s one that surprised us in our Roku Plus Series TV review with its very good overall picture quality for the price. While it didn’t land a spot on our list of the best TVs, it’s a solid budget TV option, and one that’s getting a nice discount in the Cyber Monday deals.

At just $799 at Best Buy for the 75-inch model, the largest Plus Series TV is a pretty stunning deal for a TV with that screen size. You’ll pay twice as much for the Samsung Q80C, another TV that, like the Roku Plus Series, features a QLED display with a local dimming backlight for enhanced contrast.

A key difference between the Roku Plus Series and the Samsung Q80C is that the Samsung has a 120Hz display and HDMI 2.1 ports (four of them), while the Roku has a 60Hz display and standard HDMI 2.0 ports. But if you’re not a serious gamer, Roku’s wallet-friendly 75-inch TV, which supports both the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats and, of course, uses the excellent Roku smart TV interface, holds plenty of appeal.

Not in the US? Scroll down for a list of budget TV deals in your region.

Today's best Black Friday Roku Plus Series 4K TV deal

Roku Plus Series 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with this Best Buy Cyber Monday deal, the value of Roku's 75-inch model is now even better. For that price you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget big-screen TV deals going.

More budget 4K TV deals

More Cyber Monday deals

See all of TechRadar's Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!