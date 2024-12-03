The Oura Ring 3 is still at a record-low price for Cyber Monday – get it before it's too late

Yes, the sun has set here in New Jersey, but Cyber Monday isn’t over until the clock strikes 12:01 AM on December 3, 2024, right? So that gives us plenty of time to score a steal of a deal still, but you’ll want to act fast if you’re set on something.

And the Oura Ring – our premium pick for a smart ring and one of my favorite wearables I’ve ever tested – is down to the lowest price ever for Cyber Monday. Here’s the scoop – over on Amazon, you can get Oura Ring Gen 3 for as low as $235.10 (originally $299.99), depending on your desired color. And regardless of the shade, you’re still scoring it at a major discount if it’s Gen 3.

The best Oura Ring Cyber Monday deals

Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon: was $299.99 now $235.10 at Amazon The Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon is the newest model of this generation and boosts a smooth, circular finish available in several color finishes. With one setup and being worn, you can track daily activity plus heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep history, and even stress tracking within the Oura app. Just know that a monthly subscription is required for full data access.

Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage: was $299.99 now $221.50 at Amazon Even though this came out before the Horizon, the Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage boasts all of the same health biometric tracking capabilities. The fit is still plenty comfortable, but the design is a bit different, with a pronounced bump on the top.

Sure, it’s not the slimmer Gen 4, but it still boasts multi-day battery life, tracks many health metrics, and lives in a completely redesigned Oura app for Android or iOS. So, you’re really not missing out on much, and it’s still plenty accurate.

You also get a choice of the design: the circular and smooth Horizon or the Heritage, which has a bit of a bump. Both are nice and ultimately depend on personal preference. You also get a range of colors, which are all discounted, to pick for either.

Regardless of design, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is capable of heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and stress tracking, among a host of other metrics. In fact, the Oura Gen 3 can provide data on 20 biometrics – pretty neat, and it's all contextualized in the Oura app.

The one catch, if you are still wondering, is that a monthly subscription is required to get the most out of your Oura Ring, and it's $5.99 a month. However, considering the savings here, that is a bit of a better deal.