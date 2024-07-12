The best-value party Bluetooth speaker is now an even better bargain with this early Prime Day deal

Plenty of great early Prime Day deals have dropped in recent days, but I especially love this offer on a Bluetooth speaker that's ideal for parties or summer barbecues. The big and bold Anker Soundcore Boom 2 is just £95.99 at Amazon UK right now for Prime members – that's 20% less than its normal price, and when I reviewed this speaker, I already found it to be excellent value.

This offer only applies to the Black model and is only visible if you're a Prime member and you're logged in – otherwise you'll see it at the full price of £119. The Soundcore Boom 2 was only released in March 2024, so it's still very new and we've never seen it drop to a lower price than this.

Today's best Anker Soundcore Boom 2 deal

Anker Soundcore Boom 2: was £119.99 now £95.99 at Amazon

This booming Bluetooth speaker is now available for 20% off for Prime members, and there's no better time to buy. The Soundcore Boom 2 is a bass-heavy beast that even has an IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning it's totally pool/beach-party ready – it's floatable too, so it's not problem if falls in the water. Given its price tag, you're not getting perfect, balanced audio, but if you want a powerful portable speaker this is a great-value option. You must be logged into your Prime account to see this offer.

In my Anker Soundcore Boom 2 review, I was a fan of the speaker's hard-hitting bass and brilliant low price. At 20% less than its initial cost, the value on offer here is truly excellent, and if you're looking for a cheap large-sized portable speaker you could do a lot worse. The equivalently powerful speakers in our best Bluetooth speakers guide are all a lot more expensive.

Not only does the Soundcore Boom 2 offer impactful bass and waterproofing, but it also has some neat features to play around with. These include: BassUp, which enables you to turn low-end frequencies up to the max; EQ adjustment, which lets you find the perfect audio profile for each track; and Light Show, which adds various LED lighting effects to the listening experience. All of this for less than £100? Now that's a bargain.

