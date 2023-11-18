The Amazon Black Friday sale is live, and the best deals are on its own devices

Amazon's Black Friday sale is officially live, and while there are thousands of deals available on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and toys, the very best offers are on Amazon's own devices. You can score new record-low prices and save over 60% on Fire tablets, Echo smart speakers, Fire TV sticks, Blink security cameras, Ring Doorbells, and Fire TVs.



While retailers typically hold on to their best Black Friday deals for November 24, today's device deals at Amazon are very good. The retailer is offering stunning prices that you won't find outside of holiday sales, allowing you to score a bargain right now and avoid the madness of Black Friday itself.



Some of today's best deals include the all-new Echo Pop smart speaker bundle with a smart color bulb for just $17.99, the best-selling Fire TV Stick marked down to $19.99, and the highly-rated 75-inch Amazon Omni Series 4K Fire TV on sale for $819.99.



Shop more of the Amazon Black Friday deals below, and keep in mind that today's offer includes record-low prices, and we don't expect you'll find deeper discounts at Amazon's official Black Friday sale.

Amazon Black Friday device deals

Echo Pop bundle with TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb: was $62.98 now $17.99 at Amazon

This might be the best Black Friday deal from Amazon's sale, and it's likely to sell out. You can get the all-new Echo Pop smart speaker bundled with a TP-Link Kasa smart bulb for just $17.99. That's an incredible discount of $45, and it's the same price as the Echo Pop alone, so with this deal, you're getting a free smart bulb so you can control your lights with your voice from the smart speaker.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Lowest price: The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $19.99 - the cheapest price you can find. The compact indoor HD camera features two-way audio and night vision and will alert your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

Cheap streaming device: Amazon's cheapest early Black Friday deal from today's sale is the Fire TV Stick Lite, on sale for just $15.99 - only $1 more than the record-low price we saw at last year's Black Friday sale. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

50% discount: Get Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for a record-low price of $19.99 at Amazon's Black Friday deals event. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (2023): was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Cheapest price: Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down for the first time for $29.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

50% discount: Amazon's Black Friday sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - beating last year's Black Friday record-low by $5. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and packs infrared night video, two-way audio, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB): $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Lowest Price: The cheapest Fire tablet deal from Amazon's Black Friday sale is the Fire 7, which is down to just $39.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life. The Fire 7 also works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control with compatible smart home devices.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99 - that's a massive 56% discount and a new record-low price. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was 129.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

62% discount: If you're looking for a cheap smart home display, Amazon's Black Friday sale has the Echo Show 8 on sale for $49.99 - a new record-low price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo is a more robust smart speaker, and today's Black Friday deal brings the price down to $54.99 - just $5 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): was $149.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

50% discount: The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for a record-low of $74.99, thanks to an incredible 50% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

All-new Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $65.99 at Amazon

Lowest price: For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for 65.99 at Amazon's Black Friday sale. That's a 40% discount and the lowest price you can find. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

Lowest price: The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99 at Amazon, which is $5 less than the record-low set during last year's Black Friday sale. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

40% discount: Amazon's Black Friday sale has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $59.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $139.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

New record-low price: This Black Friday deal is the lowest price yet for the Amazon Fire HD 10, the brand's latest 10-inch slate. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

$80 discount: The Ring Floodlight Camera is getting a massive 40% discount at today's Black Friday sale, bringing the price down to a record low of $119.99. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk and customizable motion zones and notifies your smartphone, tablet, or laptop when motion is detected.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $339.99 now $239.99 at Amazon

New record-low price: The Kindle Scribe is more than just a Kindle, it adds writing and journaling capabilities to a humongous e-reader display. In many ways, it's the best Kindle yet, and it's pretty new, so it rarely gets discounted. This Prime Day deal is the best price we've seen on the Amazon Kindle Scribe, thanks to the 50% discount. Even if you don't care about writing, the Kindle Scribe is worth checking out if you just want a much bigger screen to read your Kindle book library.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $89.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $64.99 - a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

Record-low price: The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low of only $189.99.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

Best-selling TV: The Amazon 4-Series is one of the best-selling TVs on Amazon, and it's now down to a record-low price of $289.99 for Black Friday. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $589.99 at Amazon

New record-low price: Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's on sale for $589.99.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $819.99 at Amazon

$230 discount: If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $819.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

