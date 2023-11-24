The 25 best Amazon Black Friday deals under $50 that are actually worth buying

It's here - Black Friday has arrived and my favorite deals to snatch up are on cheap gadgets or home items. That's why I've gone through Amazon's Black Friday sale and rounded up the 25 best deals under $50 that are actually worth buying.



• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale



Why are these items worth buying, and more importantly, why should you listen to me? As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've been covering Black Friday for over half a decade - I love helping people find bargains and I love to shop. The Black Friday deals I've listed below include record-low prices and offer fantastic value. Many of the items I've picked out have also been tested and reviewed by the staff at TechRadar so that you can shop today's bargains with confidence.



My under $50 Black Friday roundup includes tech items, smart home gadgets, beauty items, appliances and gift ideas. Some standout offers are the Fire 7 tablet for $39.99, this handy Chamberlain smart garage control for just $18.05, and the popular Beckham Hotel Collection pillows on sale for $36.59.



We have no idea how long these Black Friday deals will last, so my advice is to take advantage now before it's too late.

25 best Amazon Black Friday deals under $50

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (2023): was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down for the first time for $24.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: was $50 now $9.99 at Amazon

LifeStraw's personal water filter has become a breakout star during holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the nifty device on sale for just $9.99 - the lowest-ever price. Perfect for camping or hikes, the hand-held LifeStraw filters bacteria & parasites to provide clean and safe drinking water.

Sweese Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs: was $36.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

For just $14.99, you can grab these double-wall glass coffee mugs at Amazon's Black Friday sale. The stylish 12.5-ounce insulated coffee mugs are the perfect size to enjoy an espresso or cappuccino and feature a double-wall design to keep your beverage at the desired temperature.

Echo Pop bundle with TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb: was $62.98 now $17.99 at Amazon

This might be the best Black Friday deal from Amazon's sale, and it's likely to sell out. You can get the all-new Echo Pop smart speaker bundled with a TP-Link Kasa smart bulb for just $17.99. That's an incredible discount of $45, and it's the same price as the Echo Pop alone, so with this deal, you're getting a free smart bulb so you can control your lights with your voice from the smart speaker.

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $18.05 at Amazon

The handy Chamberlain smart garage control allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere, and the best part? It's on sale for just $18.25. You can also set a schedule to make sure your garage is always closed at night and receive notifications anytime your garage door is opened or closed.

Christmas Trees at Amazon: deals starting at $19.99

Looking to add a new Christmas Tree to your home this year? You can save over 50% on a wide range of best-selling Christmas Trees at Amazon, with prices starting at just $19.99. You'll find different sizes, heights, and styles from well-known brands, plus save on more holiday decor like wreaths, candles, ornaments, and greenery.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just dropped to a record-low price in today's Black Friday deals. You can get the 5th generation smart speaker for just $22.99. The Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $19.99 - the cheapest price you can find. The compact indoor HD camera features two-way audio and night vision and will alert your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $19.99 at Amazon's Black Friday deals event. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

It's back - the viral leggings that have over 64,000 positive reviews on Amazon are on sale for $19.99 for Black Friday. The high-waisted leggings are made with a thick, stretch fabric and feature a handy side and inner pocket so you can carry your phone or wallet on the go.

Bedsure Fleece Bed Blankets Queen Size: was $39.99 now $20.89 at Amazon

This cozy (and large) fleece blanket has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and it's now on sale for just $20.89 for Black Friday. Available in several different color choices, the queen-size blanket is made with premium microfiber so you can stay warm and comfortable at a super adorable price.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini: was $29.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for a record-low price of $21.99 at Amazon. Great for upcoming holiday decor, the four-pack of smart plugs allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $23.95 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 60,000 positive reviews and was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Today's Black Friday deal brings the price down to just $23.95.

Eufy Smart Scale C1: was $29.99 now $23.98 at Amazon

The top-rated Eufy smart scale is on sale for $23.98 at Amazon right now - the lowest price we've seen. The Eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest streaming device is the Fire TV Stick Lite, on sale for just $15.99 - only $1 more than the record-low price we saw at last year's Black Friday sale. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was $49.95 now $24.95 at Amazon

This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones, on sale for just $24.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $29 now $23.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon and rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the tracking device on sale for $23.99 for Black Friday. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - beating last year's Black Friday record-low by $5. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and packs infrared night video, two-way audio, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer: was $69.99 now $32.99 at Amazon

Always a hot item during holiday sales like Black Friday, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for $32.99. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $60.91 now $36.59 at Amazon

40% coupon: The Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are a Black Friday favorite, and Amazon has the set on sale for $42.69 when you apply the 40% discount at checkout. Made with a down alternative, the pillows feature a cooling technology with a soft cotton cover. The pillows have over 200,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB): was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

The cheapest Fire tablet deal from Amazon's Black Friday sale is the Fire 7, which is down to just $39.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life. The Fire 7 also works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control with compatible smart home devices.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99 - that's a massive 56% discount and a new record-low price. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's premium streaming device for Black Friday. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $99 now $49.99 at Amazon

This Keurig K-Mini is a great choice for those working with a small space thanks to its compact size and Amazon has the coffee maker on sale for just $49.99. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $49.95 at Amazon

Looking for cheap but decent-quality active noise cancellation? These on-ear headphones can help you out. This is the joint-cheapest they've ever been. We wouldn't be surprised to see another $10-$15 come off over Black Friday because they've now been replaced by a newer version, but equally we wouldn't look this deal gift horse in the mouth.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Forget disposable floss: blast bits of food away with jets of pressurized water. The enhanced pressure with 10 settings includes massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer and pacer. Nine out of ten dentists (of course) allegedly recommend it, and it's on sale for just $49.99 for Black Friday.

More Black Friday deals