The 14 best deals from the massive Currys Spring Sale that I'd actually buy

It looks like Currys has seen the Amazon Spring sale and channeled the energy of Bender from Futurama to launch its own one – with TVs and air fryers. That's not the full extent of the sale, though, as there's up to 30% off thousands of products from vacuums, phones, and earbuds to laptops, smart home tech, and large appliances.

• Browse the full Currys sale

Not all of the offers are as great as they seem, though, so I've searched through the full sale and hand-picked a small selection of the top deals that are actually worth buying. Many match or beat the current deals in the Amazon Spring Sale or are unique to Currys.

Check out my picks below, including a record-low price of £199 for the Meta Quest 2, one of Shark's best-rated cordless vacuums for its cheapest price yet, and a no-frills but perfectly useable Oral-B electric toothbrush for £24.99.

Currys hasn't put an end date on these offers, but given the pun-tastic Easter theme I expect they will be around for at least until the end of the month.

Currys Spring sale - the 14 best deals

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fshark-stratos-anti-hair-wrap-plus-iz400uk-cordless-vacuum-cleaner-rose-gold-10243629.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £399.99 now £229 at Currys

Here's a new record-low price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/shark-stratos-cordless-with-clean-sense-iq-iz862h-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. Again, I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fapple-airpods-with-charging-case-2nd-generation-white-10191857.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £129 now £99 at Currys

If you want to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the best-selling <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-airpods-2019-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">AirPods 2 on sale for £99. That equals the record-low price for a pair of Apple's previous generation premium earbuds. As long as you don't mind sacrificing wireless charging support and are comfortable with a shorter battery life of up to 5 hours (24 hours total with the charging case), then these are fantastic value for money and great when paired with an iPhone.

Fire TV Stick 4K: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-with-alexa-voice-remote-10256896.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £59.99 now £34.99 at Currys

The newest Fire TV Stick 4K is reduced as part of the Currys spring sale. This model also recently got a refresh to support more reliable Wi-Fi 6 tech and to rejig the remote, making it the go-to option from Amazon if you want to stream shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. Today's deal is a new record-low price so it's a great offer for regular and light users after a solid all-around streaming stick.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fmeta-quest-2-vr-gaming-headset-128-gb-10226485.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £249 now £199 at Currys

This is a new record-low price for the Meta Quest 2 at Amazon. While it's the last generation device, this is still a solid choice for an accessible VR headset at a bargain price. It's still a fantastic and fun way to play some unique experiences thanks to its ease of use, comfortable weight vast catalogue of supported games, and reasonable 128GB of storage.

Hisense A6K 50-inch 4K TV: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fhisense-50a6ktuk-50-smart-4k-ultra-hd-hdr-led-tv-with-amazon-alexa-10250254.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £299 now £269 at Currys

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Amazon has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. I think the best value options are at the lower end - such as this super-cheap 50-inch display - considering these TVs are fairly basic overall. That's fine if you want a reasonable-sized TV and premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsamsung-galaxy-tab-a9-11-tablet-64-gb-graphite-10259242.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £239 now £189 at Currys

You can now get a decent £50 discount on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus at Currys. Compared to the manufacturer's premium Tab S range, this version has a less powerful processor and only 64GB of storage so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, it still has a reasonable 11-inch display. Altogether, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails, and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.

Ring Video Doorbell: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fring-video-doorbell-1-2nd-gen-bronze-10209129.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £99.99 now £59.99 at Currys

The Ring Video Doorbell has been £10 cheaper before but today's offer is still a good price for the popular smart doorbell. It features advanced motion detection and lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Asus VivoBook S 15: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fasus-vivobook-s-15-s5504va-15.6-laptop-intel-core-i5-512-gb-ssd-blue-10251618.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £899 now £599 at Currys

This Asus VivoBook S 15 is an excellent value mid-range laptop if you need an all-around device and have a decent budget. You get a solid and well-performing laptop for the money thanks to the 15.6-inch OLED display, speedy Intel i5 processor, 16GB of performance-boosting RAM and a large 512GB SSD. Get this if you need a device to keep up with all your computing needs: be that work, browsing, media streaming, video calls, or multitasking between many of the above at once.

Oral-B Vitality Pro: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Foral-b-vitality-pro-electric-toothbrush-black-10243410.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £49.99 now £24.99 at Currys

Don't be lulled into spending hundreds of pounds on an electric toothbrush (unless you really want to) as this super-cheap option from Oral-B does the job just fine. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you actually need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a lengthy 10-day battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fapple-airpods-pro-2nd-generation-with-magsafe-charging-case-usbc-white-10255167.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £229 now £199 at Amazon

They only launched at the end of last year and this is a return to the record-low price for the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/airpods-pro-2" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Samsung 65-inch CU7100 4K TV: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsamsung-ue65cu7100kxxu-65-smart-4k-ultra-hd-hdr-led-tv-10249159.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £619 now £599 at Currys

If you're looking for a big-screen display that won't break the bank, Currys has this 65-inch 4K TV on sale for £599. This entry-level TV from Samsung features a 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor to deliver great quality images and upscaled HD content, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support. That's terrific value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and streaming that's a step up from the budget options from the likes of Hisense and Amazon Fire TVs.

EA Sports FC 24 (PS5): <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fplaystation-ea-sports-fc-24-ps5-10253243.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £59.99 now £19.99 at Currys

The price of EA Sports FC 24 on PS5 has dropped dramatically with only a few months of the current football season left to go. It's a super-cheap way to get the latest entry of the massively popular football sim that we used to call FIFA. Superfans of the series have no doubt been playing all year, but it's a good time to snap up a copy if you just have a passing interest in the beautiful game.

Google Pixel 8 + £100 Currys Gift Card: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fgoogle-pixel-8-128-gb-obsidian-10256438.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £649 now £599 at Currys

This is a great price for the Google Pixel 8 at Currys. With an excellent pair of rear cameras, a 120Hz display, and a host of excellent AI-integrated features, the standard Pixel 8 is an absolute steal at £599. Is it the most powerful device on the market? No, but it might just be the best value right now - especially with £100 Currys gift card that's included for free. Check out our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/google-pixel-phones/google-pixel-8-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">Google Pixel 8 review to see why we recommend this excellent device.