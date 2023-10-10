TechRadar's AI-powered Prime Day search bot will find you the best deals, whatever you’re after

The problem with Prime Day is that everyone wants to tell YOU what to buy.

"Buy that, it’s great," or "buy this, it’s cheap." But what if you have very specific requirements and want to find the deals that are best for you as a person without having to wade through dozens of articles and websites trying to sell you stuff?

I think we’ve got the answer - it’s our new and improved personalized AI-powered deals search bot that’s primed to find you the best deals, no matter what you’re looking for, where you are or when you're searching. Test it out here:

How it works

TechRadar is part of media company Future which also looks after dozens of other massive websites including Tom’s Guide and Tom’s Hardware, PC Gamer, Marie Claire, Homes & Gardens, RealHomes, Space.com, MusicRadar, Cycling News, Golf Monthly, Four Four Two, Guitarist, GamesRadar, T3, ShortList, What Hifi and many, many, many more!

Our new search tool uses Open AI technology to combine the research done by all of the editorial teams across all of these sites, and puts all of that expertise inside one simple search box. So if you’re looking for an iPad Air deal, search for that. If you want a new golf bag, search for that. If you’re after a Dyson vacuum cleaner… you get the gist.

You’ll be shown the deals from TechRadar first, followed by deals from across our network. With all of the teams across the sites focusing on surfacing only the best deals, we think this is a gamechanger in terms of simplicity, convenience and speed. Give it a go!