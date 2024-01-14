Target is having a massive Super Bowl sale -TVs and soundbars from just $129

The 2023 Super Bowl is less than a month away, and if you're looking to upgrade your home cinema setup for the big game, Target has you covered. The retailer is having a massive sale on best-selling TVs and soundbars from brands like Samsung, LG, and Vizio, with prices starting at just $129.



I've listed all the best offers below, starting with impressive discounts on soundbars and today's best Super Bowl TV deals, which include a wide range of sizes and features. Some highlights include this TCL 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $549.99, the Hisense 65-inch 4K smart TV for $329.99, and Samsung's 2.1 360W soundbar on sale for $179.99.



See more of today's best deals from Target's Super Bowl sale and see if you're interested in more bargains, you can visit our Super Bowl TV deals guide, which includes all the best sales around the web.

Target Super Bowl sale - today's best deals

Samsung 2.1Ch 360W Soundbar with Wireless Sub: was $209.99 now $179.99 at Target

You can grab this Samsung 360W soundbar for just $179.99 at Target's Super Bowl sale. The Samsung soundbar features Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for superior sound, plus gamers will enjoy the Game Mode which optimizes your gaming experience with synced, directional audio.

VIZIO V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Target

Feel like you're at the Super Bowl with the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar that's on sale for $199.99 - a fantastic price for a speaker set of this size. You're getting three full-range speakers with a wireless 5-inch subwoofer for booming bass, plus Dolby Audio 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X for impressive sound all around.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series UHD Smart LED TV: was $269.99 now $249.99 at Target

Get this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV for just $249.99, a fantastic value considering you’re getting an array of Smart display features built in. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $349.99 now $329.99 at Target

This LG 50-inch 4K smart TV is down to $329.99 - a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K smart TV. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $379.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a best-seller, and Target has the 55-inch model on sale for just $329.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Hisense A6 Series 65-inch 4K UHD Google TV: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Target

A big-screen budget Super Bowl TV deal is this Hisense R6 Series, and Targett has the 65-inch model on sale for just $329.99. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Virtual: X sound, Chromecast, and the Google experience built-in.

Samsung 65-inch Q60C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was $899.99 now $749.99 at Target

If you're wanting to upgrade to a QLED display, the Samsung Q60C TV is a great option, and this 65-inch model is on sale for $749.99. You're getting a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $800, which is a fantastic value for a QLED display.

TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $599.99 now $549.99 at Target

If you're looking for a massive display for the Super Bowl, Target has this TCL 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $549.99 at Best Buy. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $400.

