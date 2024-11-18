Snatch up an AMD CPU for as little as $105 thanks to these Black Friday deals

It's difficult to find proper deals for processors, especially those attempting to build true-blue budget PCs. Even more difficult when said processors are high-end, as a single one can completely blow out your budget for the entire build.

But thanks to some amazing Black Friday deals going on right now at Amazon, you can get your hands on some of the best AMD processors and best gaming CPUs for as little as $105.

The three include the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X for $105 at Amazon, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X for $130 at Amazon, and the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X for $226.96 at Amazon. The first two are perfect mid-range options that are good for any affordable PC and are currently at their lowest prices ever.

Today's best AMD Ryzen processor deals

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $127.49 now $105 at Amazon US The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is a mid-range processor now at a low-end processor price thanks to this great deal. It boasts pretty solid performance and it's also AM4 socket-compatible. While it doesn't include any integrated graphics, it's the perfect processor if you're using this for a full build of a budget PC.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X: was $319 now $130 at Amazon US This is another mid-range processor that's dipped to a low-end price range due to the 59% off deal bringing it to its lowest price ever. Sports a 4.6GHz boosted clock speed, 8 cores, and 16 processing threads. Another solid choice for those building a budget PC.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: was $569.99 now $226.96 at Amazon US For those looking for an AMD Ryzen processor that's meant for high-end gaming, the Ryzen 9 5900X is one of the best ever. And thanks to this whopping 60% off deal, you're paying under half the MSRP which is below even mid-range. It features incredible performance and doesn't require a new motherboard thanks to its socket AM4 compatibility.

But the real star of the show is the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, which is a high-end processor that's down by over half the price thanks to the 60% discount. Our Ryzen 9 5900X review gave it four and a half stars, a near-perfect score, thanks to its excellent performance and current-gen motherboard compatibility.

