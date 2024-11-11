Save up to $104 on a Razer webcam and start your streaming journey today

Webcams are widely used in our lives and can be found in offices for team meetings or a gaming setup built for live streaming. But it can be hard to find one that's both affordable and also high quality.

Thankfully Razer has come through with several excellent models and, thanks to tons of Black Friday deals to take advantage of right now, you can get your hands on one for an affordable price.

The regular Razer Kiyo is $44.95 at Amazon, while the Razer Kiyo Pro is $95.99 at Amazon, and the Razer Kiyo X retails for $47.99 at Amazon. Not only is the price right but our Razer Kiyo Pro review also pegs it as being of high quality, as we gave it four and a half out of five stars.

There are a lot of ways to get equipped and if you've been looking for an affordable setup, finding one of the best webcams is an excellent way to start.

Today's best Razer Kiyo webcam deals

Each camera comes with 1080p resolution and either 30 or 60 fps, with the Kiyo and Kiyo Pro supporting both. They're compact, well-designed, and come with simple yet intuitive settings.

