Need to unplug from the world for a bit? Here's everything you'll need to start game streaming for under $500 this Black Friday

The world is always a stress-filled place, and things have become even more hectic lately. Throw in the chaos of the holiday season and finding the perfect holiday gift in the mix and you have a potential disaster waiting to happen.

Thankfully, there are plenty of Black Friday deals to take advantage of right now, especially if you want to log off real life for a bit and start streaming your favorite games. To help you get started, this guide will show you everything you need for under $500 total so you don't have to break the bank.

With options like the Razer Kiyo streaming webcam for $44.95 at Amazon, the HyperX SoloCast USB microphone for $50.99 at Best Buy, the InnoGear MU078 microphone arm for $22.99 at Amazon, the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 selling for $130.44 at Amazon (which we reviewed and loved), and the HyperX Cloud II Wireless for just $84.99 at HP.com will get you streaming in no time (total price: $334.36, minus taxes and shipping).

There are a lot of ways to get equipped if you've been wanting to get into Twitch, Kick, or YouTube streaming. And why wouldn't you want to share the hobby of gaming that you love and build the community that you need when the world can be full of stress and angst? Fortunately, this is the perfect time to pick up all the equipment to get started, including some of the best webcams, best streaming microphones, and more.

Today's best streaming equipment deals

Below, you'll find great deals on the five essential pieces of equipment you'll need to get started with game streaming (other than having a good gaming PC).

Webcams

Logitech C920: was $59.99 now $43.99 at Walmart Still sitting atop out list of best webcams, the Logitech C920 will get you crisp 1080p@30fps video at an affordable price. It's not the very best quality out there, but even for its retail price, you can't find many better. The fact that it's even cheaper at Walmart for Black Friday just makes it that much of a better value.

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam: was $99.99 now $44.95 at Amazon US The Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam is currently over half off right now, bringing the price down to this high quality and already affordable webcam down to under $45. It comes with its own ring light and has choices between 1080p/30fps or 720p/60fps.

Insta360 Link: was $299.99 now $179.99 at Amazon US For those who want to go all in on a webcam can't go wrong with the Insta360. It's easily one of the best webcams you can buy, with AI head tracking to keep you in frame, up to 4K video at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps, and automatic privacy mode when shutoff. It's not cheap, but right now it's 40% off at Amazon, so its a great time to buy it if you want to make the investment.

Microphones

Fifine A6NEO: was $47.99 now $37.99 at Walmart The Fifine A6NEO is a great option for those on a budget, especially with this deal, as it features an included pop-filter, pivot mount for boom arm attachment, and a gain control knob on the bottom to make on the fly adjustments. The audio quality isn't as good as more expensive mics, but for beginners, you can't go wrong—even more so now that it's 20% off.

Boom arms

Sunmon QuadCast Boom Arm: was $26.99 now $19.99 at Amazon US Plenty of beginning streamers don't realize the need for boom arms until they content with a mic that constantly falls or can't be adjusted well. But this Sunmon QuadCast is very basic, but it's an affordable and versitale option if you just want to test the streaming waters, matching most mic types as it can convert from 3/8-inch to 5/8-inch thread. You can't ask for more for just $19.99.

InnoGear MU078 Boom Arm: was $29.99 now $22.99 at Amazon US This InnoGear microphone stand features a lot of compatibility with 3/8" and 5/8" mic threads, but also includes a lot of extras like a pop filter and a windscreen for your mic at a great price. Normally a great value for the price, it's even better with this 23% discount.

InnoGear MU-LP26 Low Profile Boom Arm: was $45.99 now $29.69 at Amazon US In you're looking for a more low-profile boom arm for your mic, this InnoGear arm is 360-degree-rotatable, is compatible with many of the most popular microphones, and features mic clips for 3/8" to 5/8" mic threads. While normally rather pricey, it's price got a 34% cut for Black Friday, making it a great, premium-feeling option.

Stream controllers

Fifine AmpliGame Stream Controller: was $92.90 now $67.99 at Amazon US Stream controllers are one of the most essential tools you can get for streaming, as it puts all of your most-needed programmable commands right at your fingertips. Stream controllers can be expensive, but the AmpliGame Stream Controller has 15 programmable buttons for a very accessible price with this 27% discount on Amazon.

Elgato Stream Deck Neo: was $99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon US Elgato Stream Decks tend to be expensive, but the Stream Deck Neo offers a more affordable entry point for many users. With 8 customizable keys, you won't have as much control as its larger siblings, but for first time users, this is a great option, especially with this 15% discount for Black Friday.

Headphones

Razer Kraken V3 X (Wired): was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon US Razer's Kraken V3 line of gaming headsets are among the best, and the Kraken V3 X is already Razer's more affordable model of the three. It doesn't have the 50mm drivers or detachable mics of its more expensive siblings, but its 40mm drivers and 7.1 Surround Sound still gives you plenty of immersive sound. Now 36% off at Amazon, it's a great option for those who are looking for a cheaper headset without sacrificing too much on quality.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $349 now $199 at Amazon US These headphones are not only wireless but high-quality noise cancelling, perfect for gaming and streaming without distractions. They have up to 24 hours of battery life before charging and come in several colors for the same price. And now are a true deal thanks to its over 40% price cut.

The five most essential kit you'll need to start streaming (other than a PC)

In order to start streaming, you'll need some basic equipment, mainly five items: a microphone for streaming, a webcam, a boom arm to hold the mic, a stream deck for app controls, recording, and other functions, and a pair of headphones.

Webcam : the most basic of equipment that you need, as you can cover most other functions through it and your PC used for actually gaming. You don't need a super high-tech one to start, as long as it can record at 1080p and at least 30fps.

: the most basic of equipment that you need, as you can cover most other functions through it and your PC used for actually gaming. You don't need a super high-tech one to start, as long as it can record at 1080p and at least 30fps. Microphone : while many webcams and PCs have built-in microphones, they tend not to be the best quality. Therefore, it's a good investment to purchase a mic made especially for streaming, as the audio quality bump up alone is worth it.

: while many webcams and PCs have built-in microphones, they tend not to be the best quality. Therefore, it's a good investment to purchase a mic made especially for streaming, as the audio quality bump up alone is worth it. Boom arm : this isn't strictly necessary but having a boom arm to attach to your mic gives you a much longer range, stabilizes your mic, and keeps your desk space clear for your keyboard and mouse.

: this isn't strictly necessary but having a boom arm to attach to your mic gives you a much longer range, stabilizes your mic, and keeps your desk space clear for your keyboard and mouse. Stream deck : this device is a customizable control panel that lets you perform actions on your computer by pressing programmable buttons. This can include launching software, streaming on your platform of choice, editing your media (in this case video and audio editing), and making it far easier to multitask between streaming, gaming, and editing, all at your fingertips.

: this device is a customizable control panel that lets you perform actions on your computer by pressing programmable buttons. This can include launching software, streaming on your platform of choice, editing your media (in this case video and audio editing), and making it far easier to multitask between streaming, gaming, and editing, all at your fingertips. Headphones: You're definitely going to need headphones if you have a separate microphone, as you don't want PC speakers to create feedback while streaming. Plus, many of us would prefer to game without distractions, so getting a solid pair of headphones is important.

What to know about starting to stream your gaming

Of course, you can always purchase more specialty equipment the more invested you become in streaming. Good examples include sound dampening to keep outside audio out of your livestream feed, a pop filter that controls excess noises while speaking, monitor isolation pads to reduce vibrations, and so on. But the five pieces of kit listed above are the essentials you'll need to get started.

Video game streaming has been a popular hobby for quite some time now, being able to play your favorite games and indulge in a treasured hobby or make a living off something you truly love to do. Websites like Twitch and YouTube make it even easier to share that passion and build a community around like-minded people.

With inflation, politics, and general bad vibes all around, the comfort, support, and solidarity one can find in a community is absolutely vital. Thankfully, it's never been easier or more affordable to get a hold of the equipment you need to start your streaming hobby or career for real and tune out all the noise for a little while when you need to.

