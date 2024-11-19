Samsung's Black Friday sale is one of the best I've seen all year: here are 16 deals I'd buy right now

Regardless of whether you're on the hunt for a high-end TV or your next smartphone, there's one store's Black Friday sale that you should definitely check out today. In my opinion, as TechRadar's Deals Editor, Samsung's early Black Friday sale is easily one of the best I've seen so far this year.

Right now, you can not only get up to $2,000 off the brand's awesome TVs (some of our favorites here at TechRadar), but you can also get up to $1,700 off large appliances - which are the deepest price cuts of 2024 so far.

And, that's not to mention today's Samsung Black Friday deals on the brand's smartphones, which include massive discounts of up to $1,400 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6, among other models.

I've rounded up today's best Black Friday deals at Samsung below, including some choices for the brand's smartwatches, earbuds, and even today's best discount on a vacuum. Most of these listings were available last week as part of an exclusive sale for TechRadar readers but I'm pleased to note that they're now available to all.

Samsung Black Friday deals: phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,419.99 now $619.49 at Samsung Everything about this mobile phone is big. The size, the specs, the performance, and especially the camera. All of these made it our pick for one of the best phones you can buy right now. It now also helps that the cost is dramatically reduced thanks to this Black Friday deal. Available today is a free storage upgrade alongside a trade-in rebate of up to $800 off - both superb deals. If the trade-in doesn't float your boat, however, then you an instead opt for a $300 upfront discount - bringing the 512GB model down to its lowest price yet. Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $2,019.99 now $519.49 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a great choice if you've got a serious interest in upgrading to a shiny foldable flagship. Today's early Black Friday deal at Samsung offers a free storage upgrade to the mid-tier 512GB model as well as the option to trade in for a massive rebate of up to $1,200. Not got a device to hand over? You can also take an instant $500 discount on the foldable that we thought edged closer to perfection in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review. Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,219.99 now $449.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might just be the most powerful foldable smartphone yet. This flip phone flaunts an improved battery that allegedly offers up to 68 hours of music listening and 23 hours of video watching, a durable IP48 dust and water-resistant build, AI features that improve picture quality all packed into its portable, lightweight design. This deal offers an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $750 on both the 256GB and 512GB models but the latter also features a handy additional $100 discount. If you're not looking to trade, then you can instead up for a handy $200 upfront discount to get this one for well under $1,000 unlocked. Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now $199.99 at Samsung The newest high-end Samsung slate has great features for productivity like Circle to Search with Google and Note Assist. There are also AI-assisted tools like the ability to turn a sketch into a full image. Up to 16 hours of battery life and a neat S Pen stylus prove useful. Today's Black Friday deal offers a massive $200 upfront discount alongside a trade-in rebate of up to $800 off. Again, if you don't want the trade here, then Samsung is willing to throw in a $50 upfront discount to make this one slightly cheaper. Not bad for a brand new model! Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $49.99 at Samsung Up to $400 off one of Samsung's best budget tablets is a superb deal. The 10.9-inch display is ideal for portability and with incredibly long battery life the Tab S9 FE will keep going all day, even when pushed to its limits. There's 128GB of storage, which provides enough room to store all your apps, although you can upgrade to 256 GB if you need extra space. We've seen Samsung offer a $100 upfront discount on this device before but today's trade-in rebate of up to $400 is a record-low. Read more ▼

Samsung Black Friday deals: TVs

Samsung S90D 42-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899.99 at Samsung The smallest Samsung S90D may not come with a QD-OLED panel like its larger-screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus it is filled with gaming features including 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and the Samsung Game Hub. Today's prices start at $899 for the 42-inch model, but the deepest discounts are on the 65-inch and 77-inch sizes. Sizes from 42-inch: $899.99 to 83-inch: $3,299.99 Read more ▼

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Samsung Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at a record-low of just $899 today at Samsung. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far. Sizes from 43-inch: $899.99 to 98-inch: $8,999 Read more ▼

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 at Samsung Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and larger display but don't have loads to spend, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is a great choice. This is the previous-generation model but still has the great colors and contrast that these QLED displays are known for. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models. Read more ▼

Samsung Q80D 65-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $899 at Samsung Delivering excellent QLED pictures with surprisingly deep black levels and bold colors, the Samsung Q80D is a TV that covers all the bases at a mid-range price. It also features an extensive list of gaming features that include 4K 120Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Our Samsung Q80D TV review gave this one four and a half stars out of five, praising its 'great QLED pictures at an attainable price'. I'd particularly recommend the 65-inch model here since it has an incredible $700 price cut but all the other sizes also have great deals today. Sizes up to to 85-inches: $1,759.99 Read more ▼

Samsung Black Friday deals: other tech

Major appliances: save up to $1,700 on refrigerators, ranges, washers, and more

Best prices all year: Samsung's early Black Friday deals feature big discounts on major appliances, including up to $1,700 off Samsung's best-selling Bespoke refrigerators plus additional bundle savings. The sleek fridge can be designed to match your home decor with several colors and finishes to choose from. Samsung's appliance sale also offers discounts on washers and dryers, vacuums, ranges, and more. Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $239.99 at Samsung The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best Samsung smartwatch money can buy and right now it's got a superb early Black Friday promotion. Not only do you get a $160 upfront discount but you can get a further saving of up to $250 on top when you trade in an eligible wearable. With an extremely rugged design, superb AMOLED display, and powerful fitness features, the Watch Ultra is a particularly good choice for those with an active lifestyle. Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $89.99 at Samsung With fast performance for a smartwatch and a sleek design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is instantly likeable. And now you can save up to $150 when you trade in your current device – alongside a flat $60 discount. Samsung's latest wearable provides more precise heart rate tracking than previous models, while it also helps you monitor how stressed you are and how well you’re sleeping. Think of it as your personal assistant on your wrist and you’re not far off. It even suggests how to respond to messages and notifications. Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a discreet health tracker worn on the finger that monitors your heart rate, sleep quality, blood oxygen levels and steps just like a watch. It's a cool piece of tech that also works well with other Samsung devices, so if you're looking to pair one up with your smartphone or watch, then here's a chance to save $100 when you trade in at Samsung for Black Friday. Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: was $179.99 now $39.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are a refinement of the previous model with AirPods-like ear sticks, active noise cancellation, a 11mm driver, and AI-powered features like a voice-call booster and a translation tool – providing you have a modern Samsung phone. They look and feel good in your ears too with up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC on, making them good for your commute or workout. And now you can get them for as little as $39.99 with a trade-in, that's a bargain. Read more ▼

Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was £329.99 now £259.99 at Samsung Now is an excellent time to buy the Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum as it's dropped by 40% to the lowest price in a long time. The Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is very lightweight while capable of cleaning everything from your stairs to hard-to-reach areas. A 5-layer filtration system keeps things nice and clean too. Read more ▼

More of today's best early Black Friday sales