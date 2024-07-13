Rise, shine and save $350 with this record-low De'Longhi coffee maker Prime Day deal

Coffee makers can be a significant investment, but thanks to seasonal sales like Amazon Prime Day it's possible to make significant savings. That's certainly the case with this De'Longhi deal, which slashes an enormous 39% off and knocks the Magnifica Evo down to its record-low price.

In this year's early Prime Day deals you can snag the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo for $549 (was $899) at Amazon. We've only once seen the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo drop this low, and that was a few months ago during April; before then, we'd never seen the price below $600.

Of course, it's still an expensive machine even at its discounted price, but we think it's a pretty stellar deal regardless; here's why.

Today's best De'Longhi Magnifica Evo deal

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: was $899.99 now $549.95 at Amazon

For the second time this year, De'Longhi's bean-to-cup espresso machine has dropped to its all-time low price of $549.95, a whopping $350 discount that will delight coffee lovers who don't necessarily love the craft. It offers barista-style drinks and is fully automatic; just select the type of coffee you want and it will brew it for you. Read our De'Longhi Magnifica Evo review to find out why we gave it 4 stars.

While some of De'Longhi's newer bean-to-cup machines flex a broad range of beverages and added features, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo keeps things simple (and more affordable!) with its seven beverage options, all of which are available at your fingertips on its one-touch panel.

As we highlighted in our review, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo is a relatively versatile coffee maker able to make two brews at once from ground coffee or beans, making it excellent for households with multiple coffee drinkers. That's especially true if you're not so interested in mastering the craft of coffee making; the Magnifica Evo will do pretty much all the work for you.

With its burr grinder and comprehensive brewing unit, the Magnifica Evo has the smarts to deliver the perfect cup of joe every time, and you can even customize your order using its touch display. It's a little hefty overall and slow to brew espresso, but the results are aromatic with a good crema, and with its LatteCrema technology, it can froth milk quickly and effectively.

The Magnifica Evo is far from the only stellar appliance deal already live in Amazon's early sales; there's a whole host of Prime Day air fryer deals on offer right now, too.

