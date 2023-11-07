Quick! Get 50% off a Walmart Plus membership and score the best Black Friday deal so far

Heads up: you've only got until the end of the day on November 8 to get Walmart Plus for just $49. The retailer has slashed the price of a year-long membership to its subscription service by 50% and the timing couldn't be better if you're looking to spend during this year's Black Friday deals bonanza.

That's because this year's Walmart Black Friday deals start on November 8 at 3pm ET and Walmart Plus members get exclusive early access to the sales three hours before everyone else at 12pm ET. We saw that was a huge benefit during last year's sale as a number of the most popular deals sold out in a matter of minutes.

So, if the best-selling Apple AirPods 2 for $69, a gigantic 75-inch Hisense 4K Smart TV down to $398 or the all-new Gourmia 7-quart air fryer for $35 catch your eye then it's well worth getting a cheap Walmart Plus membership while you can. There's a serious risk these deals and many other upcoming offers could sell out quickly at such low prices - and no one likes to miss out on a bargain.

Walmart Plus for 50% off for Black Friday

Walmart Plus: 50% off Walmart Plus annual membership

Walmart has a rare 50% discount on an annual Walmart Plus membership for Black Friday. That brings the price down from $98 to just $49, which is an incredible deal and almost $100 less than an Amazon Prime membership. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, and, of course, early access to deals like this year's Black Friday sale.

Walmart launched its popular Plus membership back in 2020 to compete with Amazon Prime by offering unlimited grocery deliveries and free shipping with no minimum order value. Other Walmart Plus perks include a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas and, of course, early access to sales such as Black Friday.

That early access includes this week's sale, but also the second Walmart Black Friday sale on November 22. The retailer hasn't announced which products will be a part of that sale, but you can almost certainly expect offers on TVs, laptops, home appliances, headphones, video games and much more.

If you're interested, remember that this Walmart Plus deal is available for new or returning members only, and is available until the end of the day. There's not long to go now for what is genuinely one of the best Black Friday deals so far for bargain hunters and regular Walmart shoppers.