New Year, new TV: shop clearance prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs from $79.99

New year, new you, new TV. If you want to start 2025 with a brand-new gorgeous display, you've come to the right place. Several retailers like Amazon, Samsung and Best Buy have launched New Year's sales with record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED displays.



As TechRadar's deals editor who spealizes in TV sales, I've gone through today's offers and hand-picked the 13 best New Year's TV deals. You can find a fantastic deal right now, as retailers make room for 2025 displays, which means older-model TVs are discounted to record-low prices. Whether you want a stunning new OLED display or need a small budget TV for an extra bedroom - our roundup has it all.



A few highlights include Samsung's highly-rated 48-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for $1,049.99, this Vizio 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $498, and Amazon's 55-inch Omni Series Fire TV on sale for $369.99.



Shop more of today's best New Year's TV deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and some older-model displays won't be around for too much longer. You can also visit our main New Year's sales roundup for more deals on tech gadgets, appliances, and Apple devices.

New Year's TV sale: today's 13 best deals

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Today's cheapest TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $79.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote. This is a fantastic deal if you want to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $699.99. It was $50 less on Cyber Monday, but this is still a fantastic price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,049.99 at Samsung Samsung's 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,049.99 – the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $549.99 now $369.99 at Amazon Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. The 55-inch model is down to $369.99, which is the lowest price we've seen outside of Black Friday.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $629.99 at Samsung Samsung's New Year's sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $629.99 - the same price we saw on Black Friay. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $999 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display to purchase in 2025, and the 55-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $999. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,229 at Walmart While the Samsung S90C is TechRadar's best-rated TV, it's no longer available to buy from Samsung itself or other third-party retailers. Walmart has the 55-inch model in stock and on sale for $1,229. The highly-rated Samsung Display offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, perfect for game consoles.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon Amazon has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,696.99, and while we've seen the display for $300 cheaper, this is the best deal you can find right now and still offers an impressive discount. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $498 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for $498 - only $20 more than the lowest-ever price. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $749.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has the 2024 Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $529.99 – a record-low price. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

