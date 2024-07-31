Need a portable speaker? Bose's SoundLink Flex just crashed to its lowest price ever

Portability and durability are musts for an on-the-go Bluetooth speaker. That said, this deal for the Bose SoundLink Flex could be just what you need to keep the summer fun going from a relaxing resort to a sprawling trail. You can get the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon for $109 (was $149).

That's a nice $40 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for this specific model. As per the Bose website, this deal will only last until August 25, but it might run out before then.

One note: The $109 price tag only applies to the black version. Other colors like Chilled Lilac, Stone Blue, Green, and White Smoke are on sale for $119. Even so, it might be worth the upcharge if you'd much rather have a more uniquely colored speaker that matches your tastes.

Today's best Bose SoundLink speaker deal

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $109 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex is an affordable portable speaker that can follow you from college parties to outdoor outings. It can last up to 12 hours on one charge, survives most dust and water adventures with its IP67 rating, and weighs only slightly more than 1 pound. All that, on top of its expressive sound, makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a reliable speaker that doesn't want to shell out for the premium option.

The Bose SoundLink Flex boasts the tagline of big sound in a small package. In our Bose SoundLink Flex review, TechRadar noted its light, robust build alongside its full-range and "periodically expressive" sound. Its pairing options with voice, app, or onboard controls also added to its user-friendliness.

The Bose SoundLink Flex lasts up to 12 hours on a full battery and takes about 4 hours to completely charge. It features a built-in microphone for taking calls and voice commands and a separate Stereo and Party Mode for connecting with another Bluetooth speaker. The IP67 rating certifies that it is dust-tight (no dust can get in) and water-resistant, even able to survive temporary immersion in water. It even floats. The speaker comes with a USB-C cable for charging, but you'll need to buy your own case.

