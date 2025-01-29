Need a big-screen TV for the Super Bowl? Best Buy has a huge sale - up to $2,000 off

If you want a new big-screen TV to watch the Chiefs and Eagles, then you're in luck. Best Buy has just launched a massive Super Bowl TV sale, which includes up to $2,000 in savings on big-screen TVs.



• Shop more big-screen TV deals at Best Buy



I've rounded up the 11 best deals below, which include a mix of budget big-screen TVs and premium OLED displays from brands like Samsung, LG, and Insignia. Best Buy's Super Bowl sale offers record-low prices on its best-rated TVs, allowing you to score a massive display at an incredible price.



A few stand-out offers include LG's 86-inch 4K smart TV on sale for only $799.99, this Insignia 75-inch 4K fire TV on sale for $429.99, and LG's highly-rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99.



Shop more of Best Buy's big-screen TV deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and time is running out to upgrade your display for the big game (taking place on February 9). If you need a smaller TV, you can visit our Super Bowl TV sales for more offers around the web.

Big-screen TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $469.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display to watch the big game, Best Buy has Samsung's best-selling DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV for just $399.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.

LG 65-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,299.99 - an incredible price for an OLED display. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display for watching the Super Bowl, and you can find the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale has dropped LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV to $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. For $470, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as the premium option above, but if you're on a tight budget and just want a large and good TV, it's a smart pick.

LG C3 77-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,299.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a premium and big display to watch the Super Bowl, Best Buy has LG's highly-rated 77-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - an incredible price for a display of this size. Thanks to LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, the stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and a good webOS experience.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy An 86-inch display for only $799.99? Yes, please! The big-screen TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.