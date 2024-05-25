Memorial Day sales are slashing prices on OLED TVs and I've found the 7 best deals
Save $1,000 on stunning displays from Samsung, LG and Sony
This year's Memorial Day sales are up and running, and if you're looking to upgrade your current display, this weekend is a fantastic opportunity to do so, thanks to huge savings on best-rated OLED TVs. Memorial Day sales from Best Buy, Amazon, Samsung, and Walmart offer record-low prices on Samsung, LG, and Sony OLED TVs, and I'm rounding up the 7 best deals below.
OLED TVs deliver a gorgeous picture quality, offering deep contrast and bright, brilliant colors. With that premium tech comes a premium price tag, which is why it's so important to find a discount display at Memorial Day TV sales. We've spotted up to $1,000 on older-model OLED TVs, as well as first-time discounts on 2024 displays. Some highlights include the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED on sale for a fantastic price of $1,499.99, our best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C, down to $1,599.99 and Sony's 55-inch A75L on sale for $1,199.99.
Below, you'll find links to all the best Memorial Day OLED TV sales, followed by the 7 top deals. Keep in mind that most Memorial Day sales expire at Midnight, and you might not see discounts like this until the next big holiday sale event.
The best Memorial Day OLED TV sales
- Amazon: record-low prices on LG, Sony & Samsung
- Best Buy: OLED TVs from $899.99
- Samsung: deals on the S95C and S90C
- Walmart: $1,000 off best-selling OLED TVs
The 7 best Memorial Day OLED TV deals
Sony A75L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy's cheapest OLED TV deal is this 55-inch Sony A75L on sale for $1,199.99. Next-gen gamers will love this Sony display thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. The A75L also features Sony's powerful cognitive processor XR and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant onboard.
LG B3 Series 65-inch TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy
One of the cheapest OLED TVs you can buy is LG's 65-inch B3, which is on sale for a record-low price of $1,199.99. You're getting a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color. The LG TV also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming.
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a $1,000 discount from its original price and the best deal we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung
The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the best deal you can find. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.
55-inch model: was $1,899.99 now $1,299.99
77-inch model: was $3,599.99 now $2,199.99
83-inch model: was $5,399.99 now $2,999.99
LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon
LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a first-time $400 discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,596.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.
Samsung 65-inch S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung
Samsung's Memorial Day sale features a new record-low price for the 65-inch S95C OLED TV. This isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.
Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung
Samsung's all-new 65-inch S90D OLED TV is getting its first-time discount, on sale for $2,299.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
Shop more Memorial Day sales
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, clothing, vacuums & more
- Adidas: clothing & sneakers from $14
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $89
- Appliances: save 30% on major appliances
- Best Buy: up to $800 off TVs
- Casper: 30% off all mattresses
- DreamCloud: 50% off mattresses sitewide
- Home Depot: up to 60% off patio furniture
- Lowe's: 40% off appliances, patio & grills
- Nectar: up to 40% off mattresses
- Nike: 50% off sneakers, leggings & t-shirts
- Nordstrom: up to 50% off shoes, clothing & beauty
- Purple: save up to $800 on mattresses + a free base
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $1,900 off select appliances
- Target: 35% off patio furniture, appliances & clothing
- Walmart: $400 off TVs, clothing & more
- Wayfair: outdoor furniture from $100
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.