Memorial Day sales are slashing prices on OLED TVs and I've found the 7 best deals

This year's Memorial Day sales are up and running, and if you're looking to upgrade your current display, this weekend is a fantastic opportunity to do so, thanks to huge savings on best-rated OLED TVs. Memorial Day sales from Best Buy, Amazon, Samsung, and Walmart offer record-low prices on Samsung, LG, and Sony OLED TVs, and I'm rounding up the 7 best deals below.



OLED TVs deliver a gorgeous picture quality, offering deep contrast and bright, brilliant colors. With that premium tech comes a premium price tag, which is why it's so important to find a discount display at Memorial Day TV sales. We've spotted up to $1,000 on older-model OLED TVs, as well as first-time discounts on 2024 displays. Some highlights include the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED on sale for a fantastic price of $1,499.99, our best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C, down to $1,599.99 and Sony's 55-inch A75L on sale for $1,199.99.



Below, you'll find links to all the best Memorial Day OLED TV sales, followed by the 7 top deals. Keep in mind that most Memorial Day sales expire at Midnight, and you might not see discounts like this until the next big holiday sale event.

The best Memorial Day OLED TV sales

The 7 best Memorial Day OLED TV deals

Sony A75L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's cheapest OLED TV deal is this 55-inch Sony A75L on sale for $1,199.99. Next-gen gamers will love this Sony display thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. The A75L also features Sony's powerful cognitive processor XR and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant onboard.

LG B3 Series 65-inch TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

One of the cheapest OLED TVs you can buy is LG's 65-inch B3, which is on sale for a record-low price of $1,199.99. You're getting a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color. The LG TV also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a $1,000 discount from its original price and the best deal we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a first-time $400 discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,596.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

Samsung 65-inch S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Memorial Day sale features a new record-low price for the 65-inch S95C OLED TV. This isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung

Samsung's all-new 65-inch S90D OLED TV is getting its first-time discount, on sale for $2,299.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

