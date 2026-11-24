Black Friday Australia laptop deals for 2026: score up to 52% off Lenovo, Apple, Dell, HP and more
I'm tracking the best Australian discounts and you can save a bundle on a new notebook for home, work or gaming
Black Friday falls on 27 November this year, and runs through to Cyber Monday on November 30, but Australian retailers are offering great early discounts on a huge range of laptops.
You can get a Windows machine with 16GB of RAM for under AU$900, and there are also deals on lightweight 2-in-1s through to high-end gaming laptops. Apple deals are also better than usual, with some great prices on refurbished MacBook Neos, or new models from Amazon.
As TechRadar Australia's resident laptop expert, I'm here to help. I've been keeping tabs on price changes across the entire year, so I can confidently tell you what's an actual good buy and filter out all the bad deals. I've been hunting Black Friday deals since the start of the month, as many device-makers started their sales early, and will be here till at least December 3.
If you’re still deciding what to buy, our guides to the best laptops in Australia and the best gaming laptops explain what to look for. It’s also worth checking our HP coupon codes and Lenovo coupon codes if you’re buying direct.
Top retailers for Black Friday laptop deals
- Lenovo: great deals on a wide range of everyday and gaming laptops
- Amazon: sparse but solid laptop deals
- JB Hi-Fi: big discounts on Apple laptops
- HP: take an extra 5% off with code FUTURE5
- Mwave: deals on major PC brands
- The Good Guys: great for MacBooks and Microsoft deals
- Apple: much loved laptops but few discounts when buying direct
After something else entirely? Check out our full coverage of Black Friday deals and get your Christmas shopping done before the rush.
Everyday laptop deals
The Aspire Lite is a budget Windows laptop with a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200 anti-glare screen and a weight of just 1.3kg. The Ryzen 3 and 8GB of RAM are fine for browsing and streaming, and the 256GB SSD is reasonable for the price.
The IdeaPad Slim 3x gives you a roomy 15.3-inch, 1920 x 1200 IPS display and 16GB of RAM at an affordable price. Its eight-core Snapdragon X is well suited to everyday multitasking, though it’s worth checking that any specialist apps or peripherals you rely on support Windows on Arm.
The Dell 15 is well equipped for the money, with a 10-core Intel Core i5-1334U and 16GB of RAM to handle everyday tasks and multitasking. Its 15.6-inch display pairs a 1920 x 1080 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience.
The HP OmniBook 3 is an affordable big-screen laptop with a 17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 IPS display that’s a good fit for watching movies at home. The Intel Core 5 315 and 16GB of RAM can comfortably handle everyday multitasking, and the 512GB SSD gives you room for apps and media.
The OmniBook 5’s 14-inch, 1920 x 1200 OLED display covers the full DCI-P3 colour gamut, so it’s a good pick for editing photos as well as watching movies. At 1.33kg it’s easy to carry, and the Intel Core 5 320 and 16GB of RAM are well suited to everyday use.
MacBook deals
This Apple Certified Refurbished MacBook Neo is an affordable way into macOS and comes with a one-year Apple warranty. The A18 Pro and 8GB of memory suit everyday use, and the 13-inch, 2408 x 1506 display is sharp for a laptop in this price range. Buying refurbished gives a decent discount compared to buying it new for AU$1,049 from Apple.
The MacBook Neo hasn't seen much in the way of discounts yet (in fact, it has had a price rise), so this meagre 5% off is the best we have seen. Still, it's something at least, and it's well worth checking out our MacBook Neo review for the full scoop.
This Apple Certified Refurbished Neo has a 512GB SSD for keeping photos and apps on the laptop, plus Touch ID for signing in and approving purchases. The A18 Pro and 8GB of memory make it a good everyday Mac, and Apple includes a one-year warranty. Buying refurbished gives a decent discount compared to buying it new for AU$1,249 from Apple.
The MacBook Neo hasn't seen much in the way of discounts yet (in fact, it has had a price rise), so this meagre 4% off is not far off the best we have seen for the 512GB model with Touch ID. Still, it's something at least, and it's well worth checking out our MacBook Neo review for a deeper dive.
This is the cheapest option going if you want the M5 Air and with the 512GB SSD. Want to know more? Check out our MacBook Air M5 review.
Apple has raised prices, and we have seen very few discounts so far, making this minor drop worth considering. This is the upgraded Air with the 1TB SSD and M5 CPU with a 10-core GPU (rather than the base spec 8-core) that costs AU$2549 from Apple. Want to know more? Check out our MacBook Air M5 review.
The 16GB MacBook Pro currently has a small discount from Amazon compared to buying it for AU$3,199 from Apple. Read our Apple MacBook Pro M5 review for the full scoop.
Thin and light laptop deals
The Yoga Slim 7 weighs just 1.16kg, yet its 14-inch, 1920 x 1200 OLED display gives movies deep blacks and rich colours. The Core Ultra 5 226V and 16GB of RAM make it a capable everyday laptop for travel.
While we have seen it about AU$200 cheaper, the current discount on the Yoga Slim 7i Aura is not bad. It features the new Series 2 Intel Core Ultra 5 226V CPU, a compact 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, plus premium features like a facial recognition webcam and Wi-Fi 7. Want to know more? Check out our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura review.
This Snapdragon-powered laptop has an impressive spec for the price, with an X Elite X1E78100 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also has a very nice 2944 x 1840 OLED touchscreen display that outputs 100% of the sRGB gamut. We have seen this machine slightly cheaper, but it's still a good deal if its Windows on Arm compatibility suits the apps you use.
MSI packs a 13.3-inch, 2880 x 1800 OLED display into a laptop that weighs under a kilo. The 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD give you room to tackle bigger projects on the go, such as editing a large photo library.
2-in-1 laptop deals
The 14-inch, 1920 x 1200 touchscreen folds back for tablet use, whether you’re reading or browsing. This HP-refurbished model has a Core i5 and 16GB of RAM that is a good fit for everyday multitasking.
The 14-inch OLED touchscreen folds back for tablet use, and the included pen is handy for handwritten notes or sketches. At 1.38kg it’s light enough to carry to class, and the Core Ultra 5 226V and 16GB of RAM give it the performance to be a capable everyday laptop.
This large-screen 2-in-1 from HP uses the Intel Series 2 Core Ultra 7 258V CPU, giving it a good mix of performance and battery life. The 16-inch laptop also has a 2880 x 1800 OLED touchscreen, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4 and a facial recognition webcam. We have seen it for slightly less, but this is still a pretty good price if you want a big premium 2-in-1.
Gaming laptop deals
The Victus is an entry-level gaming laptop with an RTX 4050 that’s well matched to its 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display. The 144Hz refresh rate suits competitive games. Use BFDEAL at checkout to get the full discount.
The Cyborg 15 is an affordable option for 1080p gaming, with an RTX 5050 and a 15.6-inch, 144Hz display that suits fast-paced multiplayer games. The 16GB of RAM is a sensible starting point, though a few large game installs can easily fill the 512GB SSD.
The Lenovo LOQ Essential 15 is an affordable way to get RTX 5060 graphics, with a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display that refreshes at 144Hz for smooth play in fast-paced games. The main trade-off is the GPU’s 65W power limit, so expect lower frame rates in demanding games than you’d get from a higher-powered RTX 5060 laptop.
The Legion 5i gives its RTX 5060 up to 115W, a good match for playing demanding games at the 15.3-inch screen’s native 1920 x 1200 resolution. The 1TB SSD is a welcome inclusion at this price, especially if you keep several big games installed.
The Gaming A16 is a relatively affordable way to get an RTX 5070 and a 16-inch IPS screen in the same laptop. The 165Hz refresh rate suits competitive games, while the 1TB SSD gives you room for a mix of multiplayer favourites and larger single-player titles.
The Legion 5a’s 15.3-inch, 2560 x 1600 OLED display combines deep blacks with a 165Hz refresh rate, so it suits both atmospheric single-player games and fast shooters. The 32GB of RAM also gives you headroom for demanding tasks beyond gaming, such as video editing.
Intel’s 24-core i9-14900HX and 32GB of RAM make this Legion a good fit for heavier workloads beyond gaming, including video editing and 3D rendering. Its RTX 5070 drives a 15.1-inch, 2560 x 1600 OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.
The Raider pairs a 140W RTX 5070 Ti with 12GB of video memory with a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600 display that runs at 240Hz. That’s an appealing combination for high-detail gaming, though the 512GB SSD is small for a machine in this class.
The Pro model of one of our favourite Lenovo laptops has a reasonable discount on the RTX 5070 Ti variant. The pre-discount web price is beyond steep, but at this sale price it's decent enough value for a premium gaming machine with an OLED, 2560 x 1600, 165Hz display.
The Legion Pro 7i pairs a 175W RTX 5080 with a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600 OLED display, giving demanding games plenty of graphics power and the deep blacks that make dark scenes stand out. The 240Hz refresh rate also makes good use of the higher frame rates you can reach in competitive games.
The Infinity Y16 pairs a 175W RTX 5090 with a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600 display, making it a good pick for playing demanding games at high settings. The screen’s 300Hz refresh rate is particularly useful for competitive shooters, where the GPU can push much higher frame rates.
For those who want mighty gaming power, the Legion Pro 7i with an Intel Ultra 9 275HX processor and RTX 5090 GPU is one of the better options going, despite the painfully high cost compared to last year. There are very few comparable machines at this price, making it an excellent deal if you are willing to spend big. Read our review to learn more.
An affordable 15-inch laptop
If you want a bigger everyday laptop with more power than the usual 15-inch fare in this price range, the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3x is a very appealing option for just AU$878.
Under the hood you’re getting a Snapdragon X processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, so it’s well suited to heavier everyday workloads. You also get a roomy 15.3-inch, 1920 x 1200 IPS display and fast Wi-Fi 6E.
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x 15.3-inch | Snapdragon X / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD:
was AU$1,599now AU$878 at JB Hi-Fi
Black Friday Australia 2026 laptop deals are here
Morning all, and welcome to our live coverage of Black Friday laptop deals in Australia.
Black Friday officially lands on November 27 this year, but the sales have already started to roll in from the big brands and retailers. Some of them are genuinely great prices on machines I have been watching for months.
Others are... less impressive....
And that's what this live blog is here for. I spent the year tracking laptop prices and promos so I have a clear idea of what a fair street price looks like, and what a real discount is versus an inflated RRP.
To vet a deal, I check its recent price history and prices during previous sales to see whether it is actually a saving worth caring about.
Laptops are usually at their most competitive around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the volume of configurations, coupon codes and, uh, creative pricing strategies from sellers can make it hard to know where to start.
But fear not, as I will highlight the offers that stand out for value, not just the biggest percentage claims, whether you are after an affordable machine for work or study, a creator laptop with a colour accurate screen or a gaming rig from budgets big to small.
Behind the scenes I will be living in the glow of spreadsheets across four displays, and I will keep updating this page right through the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday.
So bookmark this page and check it regularly to see the latest price changes and new deals.
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