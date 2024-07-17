Last chance! I loved TCL’s super-bright mini-LED 4K TV when I tested it, and it’s selling at a record-low price for Prime Day

We’re now on day two of Amazon Prime Day, and the deals are still coming in hot and heavy. One deal of note among the Prime Day TV deals is for the 65-inch TCL QM851G, one of the best TVs we’ve tested so far in 2024 and a great option for viewing sports and movies alike.

Amazon’s awesome Prime Day sale has the 65-inch TCL QM851G at $998 (was $1,398). That’s a record-low price and a can’t-miss deal for this impressive TV, which already struck me as an excellent value even before Prime Day deals kicked in.

TCL QM851G series 65-inch mini-LED TV: was $1,398 now $998 at Amazon

The TCL QM851G series is the company’s flagship mini-LED TV lineup for 2024, and Amazon is letting the 65-inch version go for an astonishing $998 in this Prime Day deal. We were deeply impressed by this TV’s bright yet refined picture in our TCL QM851G review , and appreciated its effective anti-reflection screen and gaming features. This is a limited-time deal on TCL’s best TV, and it comes with our highest recommendation.

In my TCL QM851G review , I was impressed by its high brightness, which exceeded any TV we’ve tested so far. Combined with an anti-glare screen to reduce reflection from in-room light sources, the QM851G is an excellent TV for watching sports. However, the precise local dimming provided by its mini-LED backlight also makes it a great option for movies and dark TV shows such as House of Dragons on Max.

Along with its bright picture, the TCL QM851G has a potent Onkyo-designed 80-watt 2.1.2-channel speaker system that delivers spacious sound with Dolby Atmos soundtracks. Speakers built into the left and right sides of the TV’s frame help to make both dialogue and effects in movie soundtracks sound crisp, and there’s also support for DTS Virtual:X.

Gaming features on the TCL include two HDMI inputs supporting 4K 120Hz, plus FreeSync Premium Pro and 144Hz VRR. There’s also support for 4K 120Hz Dolby Vision gaming, and a Game Accelerator 240 feature enables 240Hz gaming at 1080p resolution.

Put simply, the TCL QM851G is a complete TV package. It was already a great value upon release, and this Prime Day deal makes it a steal.

