John Lewis Black Friday deals are live in the UK – shop 20 of the best offers

The John Lewis Black Friday sale is officially a-go, with top-tier savings now available on best-selling technology, home appliances, clothing, beauty products and more. We've trawled through hundreds of offers to bring you the crème de la crème of this year's Black Friday deals, which in 2023 includes bargains on TVs, tablets, games consoles, vacuums and plenty more sought-after goodies.

This year's slate of John Lewis deals features discounts across a whole range of tech. This includes the Sony WF-C500 Earbuds for £45 (was £59.99), the popular Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer for £179 (was £269.99) and the popular Ring Video Doorbell for £49.99 (was £99.99).

What's more, while John Lewis doesn't offer a Black Friday price guarantee like some retailers during sales season, there is an extended returns period (up to January 23, 2024) on most products. So, if you do see a product for less, or change your mind after a purchase, you've got an unusually long window of opportunity to return it. There's also a minimum two-year guarantee included on all electricals and five years on TVs – all at no extra cost.

20 best John Lewis Black Friday deals

Sony WF-C500: was £59.99 now £45 at John Lewis

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Ring Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £49.99 at John Lewis

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for its cheapest price ever for Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was £2,899 now £1,499.99 at John Lewis

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's down to £1,499 at John Lewis after you create an account and use the code 'MYJLSAMSUNG200'. You can also claim an extra £200 in cashback through Samsung after the TV arrives so that technically drops the price to £1,299.99. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is an inferior set to the S95C, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV and a TechRadar Choice Awards winner.

Bose QuietComfort 45 SE: was £319.95 now £189 at John Lewis

This is just £10 away from the cheapest we've seen these headphones. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we confirmed that these cans are a strong successor to the company’s 2019 flagship model, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, although they don’t have the adjustable noise reduction of the Bose 700s. They’re comfortable for long periods of time, however, and are easy enough for anyone to use, which is enough to get them our recommendation – especially at this price. Only the white version is left in stock, mind.

Lego Advent Calendars: from £15.99 at John Lewis

Mix up your advent calendar this year so that instead of a daily chocolate you get a new mini Lego set to build or a character to assemble. This is the cheapest price we've seen for these popular holiday treats so far. Options include Lego City Adventures, Lego Marvel, Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, and Lego Friends.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was £269.99 now £179 at Amazon

John Lewis has this popular Ninja Air Fryer down to a fantastic low price for Black Friday. It boasts a large 9.5L capacity, six preset functions and can cook up to eight portions of two foods at once to ensure they're prepared at exactly the same time. Plus, it also comes bundled with some free tongs as a bonus. The discount brings it in line with much smaller-sized models so it's well worth getting this premium version while it's on offer.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was £369.99 now £299 at John Lewis

The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal at John Lewis brings the tablet down to £299, which is the best price ever.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was £579.99 now £379.99 at John Lewis

This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is an excellent value mid-range laptop if you need an all-around device and have a decent budget. You get a solid and well-performing laptop for the money thanks to the Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. Get this if you need a device to keep up with all your computing needs: be that work, browsing, media streaming, video calls, or multitasking between many of the above at once.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was £339 now £309 at John Lewis

Fire TVs are generally affordable options that best suit those on a budget in need of a display for general everyday viewing. This 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV hits that sweet spot nicely with decent picture quality thanks to support for ultra-HD resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, it has access to all the major streaming apps at just button press or voice command away. A solid overall option for under £350 when you use the code MYJLTOSHIBA30 at the checkout.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99.99 now £59.99 at John Lewis

This single-serve Nespresso machine comes in various fun colours and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Your order will also come with 30 free capsules, so you can start enjoying delicious coffee right away. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 40mm): was £219 now £209 at John Lewis

We said in our Apple Watch SE 2 review that it's a respectable mid-range smartwatch boasting good performance, impressive battery life, and a helpful suite of features. Just note that it lacks the temperature sensor and ECG sensor found in higher-end options like the Apple Watch 8. Right now, it's down to its lowest price at John Lewis.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): was £299 now £249 at John Lewis

The Oculus Quest 2 / Meta Quest 2 is now down to its lowest price ever at John Lewis. This felt inevitable during this year's Black Friday considering the Meta Quest 3 is now available, but this is still a great choice for an accessible VR headset at a reasonable price. It remains a great piece of kit thanks to its ease of use, comfortable weight vast catalogue of supported games and reasonable 128GB of storage. A 256GB version is also available for £299 at John Lewis.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was £399.99 now £269.99 at John Lewis

The Black Friday sale at John Lewis includes the top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for £269 - the lowest-ever price. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £799 at John Lewis

This is a great price for the previous generation MacBook Air M1 - although it is £20 away from the previous record-low. Even though there's a newer M2 model available now, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had an eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review then now's still a good time to buy if you don't want to wait another week when it might fall by slightly more to match or beat that previous record-low.

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Coffee Machine: was £419.99 now £329 at John Lewis

A classic bean-to-cup coffee machine, the De'Longhi Evo makes any one of seven drinks, including espresso, at the touch of a button. The two spouts let you make multiple drinks at the same time, and it works equally well with beans or ground coffee. We awarded it 4/5 stars in our review – and right now it's £90 off at John Lewis.

Shark WandVac 2.0: was £179.99 now £99.99 at John Lewis

This current generation model of the Shark WandVac is now the same price as the older version so you may as well get the latest iteration of the popular handheld vacuum cleaner. Our original Shark WandVac review praised its strong suction, lightweight design and how easy it is to use. It's definitely one not to miss now it's down to its cheapest price this year.

Nintendo Switch + Nintendo Switch Sports + 3 Months Switch Online: was £317.98 now £259 at John Lewis

John Lewis has this solid Nintendo Switch bundle that's likely to be one of the best we'll see this Black Friday. It includes a Switch console, a copy of the party game Nintendo Switch Sports and three months of Switch Online membership. Bought like this, it's nearly a £60 saving compared to buying everything separately and a fantastic way to get started with the popular Nintendo console - especially if you want to re-live the glory days of Wii Sports.

Samsung 50-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: was £1,299 now £999 at John Lewis

Seeking an alternative to Samsung's pricier flagship mini-LED TVs? The QN90C is a good value, especially at under £1,000 at John Lewis. In our Samsung QN90C TV review, we found it has a fine variety of features (despite a lack of Dolby Vision HDR), a great anti-glare display suitable for viewing in well-lit rooms, and excellent overall gaming performance with an impressively low input lag.

iPhone 14 Plus: was £799 now £749 at John Lewis

Amazon also has the larger iPhone 14 Plus available at a cut price right now. We're less critical of this phone given its mightily impressive battery credentials and gorgeous, Pro Max-sized screen, and there's also no iPhone 13 Plus to directly compare it to. You'll get the Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera from the more expensive iPhone 15 Plus, but if you can forgo those features, then the iPhone 14 Plus for £749 is a strong deal for Black Friday. Buy from John Lewis and you get three months of Apple TV Plus thrown in for free, too.

Kindle: was £84.99 was £69.99 at John Lewis

The latest version of the standard Kindle is now on sale as part of Black Friday. It's a basic ereader, but still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's £40 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. Note: it has been £10 cheaper in the past, but Amazon shows no signs of hitting that record-low again.

