I've hand-picked the 42 top deals worth buying from the Best Buy Black Friday sale

With the end-of-year sale season now in full swing it can be hard to pick out the good Black Friday deals amongst the trash. That's why I've curated a list of the 42 deals from the Best Buy Black Friday sale that are actually worth buying.

I've used my decade's worth of knowledge from covering Black Friday and the expertise of the TechRadar team to hand-pick offers based on price history, quality, and value for money. These are highly-rated products we've tested, reviewed or own so know these recommendations come from personal experience.

Some of the excellent Best Buy Black Friday deals I've chosen include savings of up to $250 on the latest MacBook Air, one of the most affordable Dyson vacuums ever and a record-low price for the PlayStation 5.

Also, it's worth pointing out that the Best Buy Holiday Price Match Guarantee is currently in effect. That means in the unlikely event you see something you bought for less than what you paid at Best Buy or an eligible retailer, you can get a refund for the difference until December 2.

Best Buy Black Friday deals - My Top Picks

Dyson Digital Slim: was $499.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy Buying a Dyson vacuum cleaner for under $250 is almost unheard of so this is up there as one of the top offers in the Best Buy Black Friday sale for me. With the new Dyson Digital Slim, you get up to 40 minutes of runtime with a motorbar cleaner head designed for deep cleaning all floor types – and an advanced filtration system. Simply put, it’s all the essentials you need in a vacuum from the premium manufacturer.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $399.99 now $240 at Best Buy Best Buy has a huge $240 off this set of five wireless outdoor security cameras down to a new record-low price as part of its Black Friday deals. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have the camera set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. It's an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy This is the best discount yet on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

TCL F35 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $279.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy This mid-sized and brand-new 55-inch TCL TV supports high-quality 4K resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it offers excellent value for money as an all-around display for everyday viewing – and even boasts premium Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and Game Mode features for even better audio and visuals for movies and gaming. All this for around $200 is an incredible Black Friday offer if your budget for a new TV is relatively tight.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $329 at Best Buy This is a new low price for the fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones and it's a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Best Buy Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? The Amazon Black Friday sale includes the Echo Pop for just $17.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Apple MacBook Air M3 (2024): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS If you'd prefer a more modern laptop, this is my top pick for a MacBook deal in the build-up to Black Friday. It's on the latest MacBook Air M3 at Best Buy - in particular the slightly upgraded 16GB configuration. That should afford an edge with overall performance and longevity and today's $200 discount at Best Buy also brings this listing down to its lowest ever price. Generally speaking, this isn't the cheapest MacBook deal I've seen (the M2 was $649 at one point) but it's probably the one I'd spring for right now if it were my own cash.

Sony PlayStation 5: was $499.99 now $424.99 at Best Buy The PS5 is the console I use the most and it's now down to a record-low price for Black Friday. This is just the console by itself and has everything you need to get started, including a controller and all cables. If you or the person you're buying for is a fan of NBA or Fortnite then you can also get bundles with the latest game or extras such as in-game items and V-Bucks included for the same price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $219.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy This version from Samsung's budget tablet line-up has a less powerful processor compared to the Tab S range, a smaller 8.6-inch screen and only 64GB of storage. So, expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price and is down to its lowest-ever price in Best Buy's Black Friday sale. The combination of its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's an excellent buy for anyone who needs a small display to watch TV or play games.

Sony WF-C700N: was $119.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy The WF-C700N remain some of the best budget earbuds around, more than a year after their launch, especially now they've slipped to under $100 at Best Buy. Our five-star Sony WF-C700N review goes into why we rate them so highly, but the short version is that the mix of sound quality, noise cancellation power and comfort is basically unmatched. Especially at this price, which is a new record-low by $10.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Coffee Maker: was $159.95 now $99.95 at Best Buy This upgraded version of the single-serve Nespresso machine comes in a sleek black design and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Plus, there's a detachable water tank on the side for easy cleaning and refilling. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

HP Chromebook 15: was $399 now $179 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Processor N200

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS I almost never see a laptop with 8GB of RAM for under $200 so this HP Chromebook 15 is a huge bargain in the Best Buy Black Friday sale. Even with that added performance, it's still a fairly basic device best suited to light use and schoolwork. That's backed up even more with the lean ChromeOS powering it and exceptional all-day battery life, making it an excellent portable option at a stunningly affordable price.

JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $89.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy There's a reason JBL's Flip series is synonymous with good mid-range Bluetooth speakers, and that's because they make really good mid-range Bluetooth speakers. This is an older model so it's not a huge surprise it's got a big discount for Black Friday, but it still offers well-balanced sound and a suitably rugged design for on-the-go use.

Sonos Arc: was $899.99 now $699 at Best Buy This is the biggest discount I've ever seen on the excellent Sonos Arc – and it's by some margin. This is a sensational five-star soundbar according to our Sonos Arc review, with Dolby Atmos, TrueHD, and Dolby Digital Plus for immersive and precise sound. At over $200 off, now's the time to buy this premium soundbar if you want a high-quality audio performance without the need for extra speakers or a subwoofer.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34.99 now $17.99 at Best Buy Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price for this year's Black Friday sale at Best Buy – and matches the record-low I saw over Prime Day. It's a bargain price for the basic streaming stick and a good opportunity to pick one up for less if you're not a Prime member. It's a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

LG C4 55-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,799.99 now $2,199.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at all content you throw at it – and now this reasonably-sized 55-inch model is down to a record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies and playing the latest games.

HP Envy 14 2-in-1 Laptop: was $949.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy This is a great price for a laptop with so much power and many handy features packed inside. High-end components such as the Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD give it superior all-around performance for work and multitasking. Then there's its flexibility as a 2-in-1 device so you can flip the 14-inch touchscreen around for a more tactile and smoother experience if you're just web browsing or streaming media.

Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: was $999 now $699.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Ryzen 7-7435HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB When it comes to bang for the buck, it's hard to beat this heavily discounted Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop at Best Buy. At $300 off, this machine is sitting at a brand-new record-low price and one that's cheaper than any other RTX 4060 gaming laptop right now. Not only is the price great here, but 16GB of RAM and a powerful Ryzen 7 chipset mean that this Lenovo has great performance right out of the box.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S90D is the newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. It's the one I bought last Black Friday and I'm still loving it to this day. With the S90D you can look forward to terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming. This offer brings the 65-inch version of the display down to a record-low price.

HP 15 Laptop: was $629.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 Best Buy's latest set of Black Friday laptop deals features this slightly older but excellent value all-around device. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a decent 512GB SSD, it's a terrific buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, speedy load times and decent battery life. Altogether, this is an impressive laptop for the price.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $719 at Best Buy The latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a hefty discount for Black Friday. Underneath, it's the best Apple Watch on the market, with support for the latest WatchOS11 software. It has great chops for adventure, water sports, mountain biking, climbing, hiking, construction, and anything else you can throw at it. It's got phenomenal battery life, a bright display, and Apple's S9 chip.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 at Best Buy If you want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones while they are down to a record-low price at Best Buy for Black Friday. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life but in a much more affordable package.

EA Madden NFL 25 + College Football 25: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy What do I think about these deals on Madden 25 and College Football 25? It's good! I'm sorry, Black Friday delirium might be setting in early this year. In any case, now's the time if you've been waiting to pick up either of the latest football sims from EA on PS5 or Xbox. It's been a long wait for a new College Football in particular, so definitely one to get now if you want to set off on the Road to Glory once again.

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy Garmin's impressive running watch has a fantastic touchscreen that provides bright and crisp AMOLED visuals. One of the downsides to many smartwatches is that they're often difficult for runners to use, especially when wearing gloves. The Forerunner 265 solves all these problems by providing a dedicated run button. At $100 off and down to a record-low price, there's no better time to get out of the house and go for a run.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy I've seen the iPad 10.2 stay at under $200 for a few months and while it's an older tablet the value for money is undeniable. If I were shopping for an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this is the one I'd buy as it can do it all without issue. The 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. And with new iPads here the chances are this one won't be available much longer.

GoPro Hero 13 Black Bundle: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for one of the best action cameras you can buy, then look no further than the GoPro Hero 13 Black. With this healthy $100 saving on the camera and a bundle of handy accessories, you'll be up and running in no time. The camera is easy to use, boasts 5.3K video for extra detail and cropping capabilities, and it's also rugged and completely waterproof to survive all of your wildest adventures.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Display - 13-inch OLED

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 As a long-time Surface Pro owner, I'm considering an upgrade to one of these new models after this biggest-ever discount as we were super-impressed in our Surface Pro 11 review. This version boasts a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Elite processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage which will ensure speedy performance and enough storage space for all of your essential files and applications.