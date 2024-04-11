It's now or never: Samsung's incredible free 65-inch 4K TV offer ends today

Possibly the best TV deal of the year is ending today. It's the last day of Samsung's incredible offer, which includes a free 65-inch 4K TV when you pre-order a 2024 display. Yes, you read that right. When you pre-order its newest flagship TVs, Samsung is giving away a free 65-inch TV.



This rare offer only applies to Samsung's 2024 TV lineup, which includes the Neo 4K and 8K models, the S95D OLED, and the 2024 The Frame TV. The free 65-inch TV is Samsung's TU690T Crystal 4K smart TV, which retails for $529.99. While it's an older model TV, you still get Samsung's 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support – and it's free.



Giving away a TV is extremely rare, especially a display of this size. This is a fantastic deal if you're shopping for a new Samsung TV and need another set for an extra bedroom. But remember, Samsung's offer ends today, which means you have just hours left to snap up a gorgeous 2024 display and a free 65-inch TV.

Pre-order Samsung TV deal - ends today

Free TV deal at Samsung: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftvs%2F2024-pre-order%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">pre-order a Samsung 2024 TV and receive a free 65-inch 4K TV

Today is the last day to receive a free 65-inch 4K TV when you pre-order a Samsung 2024 display. This pre-order deal applies to the Samsung <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fsamsung-neo-qled-4k%2F85-class-qn90d-samsung-neo-qled-4k-qn85qn90dafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Neo 4K and <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fsamsung-neo-qled-8k%2F85-class-samsung-neo-qled-8k-qn900d-qn85qn900dfxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">8K models, the <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F77-class-oled-s95d-qn77s95dafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">S95D OLED, and the <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fthe-frame%2F75-class-the-frame-qled-4k-ls03d-qn75ls03dafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">2024 The Frame TV. The free 65-inch display is Samsung's TU690T Crystal 4K smart TV, which currently retails for $529.99.

More Samsung TV deals

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2021): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fcrystal-uhd-tvs%2F65-class-tu690t-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tv-powered-by-tizen-un65tu690tfxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $529.99 now $449.99 at Samsung

If you're not interested in a new 2024 TV but want a budget 65-inch 4K display, then you can buy Samsung's TU690T series for just $449. The 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Samsung 75-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537373&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-75-class-cu7000-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6537373.p%3FskuId%3D6537373&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $749.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, with the 75-inch model on sale for $599.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,699.99 - $100 more than the lowest-ever price. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-s90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $900 price cut.



55-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F55-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn55s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $1,899.99 now $1,399.99

77-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F77-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn77s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,599.99 now $2,499.99

83-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F83-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn83s90caexza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $5,399.99 now $3,999.99

Samsung 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fsamsung-neo-qled-4k%2F75-class-qn90c-samsung-neo-qled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn75qn90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,299.99 now $2,199.99 at Samsung

You can score a whopping $1,00+ discount on Samsung's gorgeous QN90C Neo QLED TV, bringing the 75-inch model down to a record low of $2,199.99. The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-qn90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">QN90C Series is the perfect TV for watching sports events, thanks to the exceptional brightness and anti-glare screen with Ultra Viewing Angle technology.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s95c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s95cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,299.99 now $2,599.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $2,599.99 right now. It's pricey, but our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-s95c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

See more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals happening right now. You can also look forward to discounts at the 2024 Memorial Day sales event.