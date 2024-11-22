No, it isn't Black Friday today – but here are the best early deals so far

While it might feel like the official start of the Holiday Shopping season, we’re here to clear things up. No, today – November 22, 2024 – isn’t Black Friday, with the annual blast of shopping and deals landing a week later this year.

Black Friday is on November 29, 2024, but that doesn’t mean you can’t score significant savings on all sorts of the latest kits right now. As in years past, there is really no need to wait; the team here at TechRadar has been rounding up and highlighting the best Black Friday deals for weeks, and we’ll continue to do that today, on Black Friday, surely on Cyber Monday, and the weeks after.

Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Currys, and Argos, among many others, are already offering early Black Friday sales and teasing the day of sales on the 29th, with Cyber Monday and ‘Cyber Week’ set to follow. As a reminder, Black Friday is November 29, 2024, and Cyber Monday is December 2, 2024.

Whether you’re a little bummed that it isn’t Black Friday, or are just looking for a good deal, fear not, as TechRadar has you covered. Ahead, we’re sharing five of our favorite deals in the US and the UK, as well as a long list for each with plenty of categories all seeing savings. From epic Lego sets to big-screen TVs with AirPods, smartwatches, and Dyson goodies in between, here are the best early Black Friday deals so far...

Is it Black Friday today?

No, today (November 22) isn't Black Friday. The official day for Black Friday 2024 is on November 29, but that doesn't mean some sales haven't started already.

For example, the Amazon Black Friday sale has already started in the US, while the Amazon UK Black Friday sale kicked off yesterday (November 21). Several retailers have also followed suit, including Best Buy, Target and Walmart in the US and Currys, Argos and John Lewis in the UK.

So while we aren't quite yet at the official day, there are already some great deals out there – here are the best ones we've seen so far...

Top early Black Friday deals in the US

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets, and it rarely gets discounted, which is why today's Black Friday deal from Amazon is so great. You can get Apple's location tracking device for just $19 – a new record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon This might be Amazon's best Black Friday deal – Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 on sale for a new record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of being sold out.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe: was $129.95 now $99 at Amazon The Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe by Breville is on sale for its cheapest price yet. This easy-to-use coffee maker supports multiple types of drinks and sizes, and you can brew these using dedicated recyclable Nespresso pods. The large removable water tank and compact size also add to its convenience.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $159 at Best Buy This is $10 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been before, but it's not staying around for long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that literally points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, so they are great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal – they're amazing value for this price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $74.99 at Samsung With fast performance for a smartwatch and a sleek design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is instantly likeable. And now you can save up to $175 when you trade in your current device – alongside a flat $40 discount. Samsung's latest wearable provides more precise heart rate tracking than previous models, while it also helps you monitor how stressed you are and how well you’re sleeping. Think of it as your personal assistant on your wrist and you’re not far off. It even suggests how to respond to messages and notifications.

Top early Black Friday deals in the UK

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £18.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? The Amazon Black Friday sale includes the Echo Pop for just £18.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now, and one that we found was a fun, somewhat basic option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this one briefly fell to £17.99 earlier, but we'd still say it's a decent buy at £19.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £159.99 now £124.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for the first time since launch this Black Friday. Previous versions have been reduced to under £100 in the past, but it's unlikely we'll ever see an offer like that again on this upgraded version. Our Kindle Paperwhite review shows that it has features to suit all avid readers, including an improved 12-week battery life, a larger glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light, and storage space for thousands of books.

LG C4 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,599 now £1,199 at Currys The C4 is the latest mid-range OLED TV from LG and it's now available at a record-low price of £1,199 at Currys. The 55-inch display features exceptional brightness, rich blacks, premium sound, and impressive gaming features – including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. Well-placed in our best TV buying guide, the C4 is a top buy if you need a versatile all-rounder for movies, shows, and games.

Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 now £17.49 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is a new record-low price that beats the price available for Prime members back in July.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was £379 now £249.99 at Amazon The XM5 are still the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 are outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that these are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a £130 discount. They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise. Saving the extra £70 and getting the XM4 is still a viable option, though, if you aren't fussed about the latest tech and want to save some cash.

