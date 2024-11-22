The Samsung Q80D QLED 4K TV has a hit a record-low at Amazon – and it's one of my top early Black Friday deals

Black Friday may not be here just yet, but there are some phenomenal early Black Friday deals going live. One that's caught my eye is the Samsung Q80D, as its 55-inch model hits a record-low £699 (was £1,399) at Amazon UK – that's literally half price on one of 2024's best TVs!

If you're in the US, don't worry because the 55-inch model of the Samsung Q80D is down to its lowest-ever price of $797 (was $1,197) at Amazon US. While not quite as incredible as the UK deal, it's still a record-low!

Easily a contender for one of the best Black Friday TV deals I've seen so far, the Samsung Q80D is an excellent, jack-of-all-trades TV that delivers the picture and performance of a premium TV but at a more affordable mid-range price.

Not in the UK or US? Check out below for the best Samsung Q80D deals in your area

Today's best Samsung Q80D deal in the UK

Samsung Q80D 55-inch QLED TV: was £1,399 now £699 at Amazon The Samsung Q80D does everything, delivering bright, colorful, contrast, and detail-rich pictures, solid built-in sound, and it's packed with gaming features - 4K, 120Hz, VRR, and more- across four HDMI 2.1 ports. This TV is excellent value and it's one of our favorite TVs of 2024, and this deal for £699 – 50% off its full price – is its lowest ever price.

Today's best Samsung Q80D deal in the US

Samsung Q80D 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $797 at Amazon The Samsung Q80D covers all the bases including vibrant, colorful, and contrast-rich picture quality, but at a mid-range price. It also features an extensive list of gaming features that include 4K, 120Hz, and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Our Samsung Q80D TV review gave this one four and a half stars out of five, praising its 'great QLED pictures at an attainable price'. This deal cuts the 55-inch model to a record low.

In our Samsung Q80D review, we were blown away by its picture quality, mostly surprised at just how strong its contrast was and how deep its black tones were for a mid-range QLED TV. It also delivered stunning colors and excellent brightness and while it had somewhat narrow viewing angles, we couldn't really complain about the Q80D's picture, saying it has "more to offer than most other mid-range TVs in its class" and describing it as a "mid-range TV with high-end skills".

The Q80D also makes for an excellent gaming TV, carrying nearly all the features we expect in the best gaming TVs, such as 4K, 120Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium is supported), ALLM, and Samsung's Game Hub, which is a neat organization tool and provides access to cloud gaming apps such as Xbox. It also has a fantastically low 9.8ms input lag time, for responsive performance.

Rounding all this out, the Q80D also delivers great built-in sound with accurate placement and an appealing design with excellent build quality. Easily one of 2024's top TVs, you won't be disappointed with what the Q80D has to offer.

