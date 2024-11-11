Amazon UK Black Friday sale dates announced – plus the 11 best early deals

Amazon UK has announced that its Black Friday sale will start on November 21 and feature savings of up to 40% on thousands of products across TVs, appliances, headphones, laptops, smart home gadgets, toys, clothing, and more.

It's also confirmed in a press release that offers from big names such as Ninja, Bose, Tefal, LG, and Blink will all feature in the upcoming sale. That's good to hear as it should mean a great opportunity to score some record-low prices on several of our highly-rated air fryers, headphones, video doorbells, and TVs – just to name a few.

But the retailer isn't holding everything back until next week as dozens of early Black Friday deals are already live. I've picked out the best ones I'd buy right here.

For example, Amazon already has the Tefal Easy Fry Air Fryer down to £99 (was £179.99) – that's the lowest ever price for the best-selling budget model. You can also get this Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush for the low price of £35 (was £100) and a Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar for £19.99 (was £29.99).

Be sure to stay with TechRadar over the next couple of weeks as this year's Black Friday sales continue to ramp up. Myself and the rest of the team will be searching through all the deals to bring you the best offers on all the top-rated tech and bargains you won't want to miss.

Today's best early Black Friday deals at Amazon

Tefal Easy Fry Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £99 at Amazon UK One of my favourite budget air fryer deals ahead of Black Friday can be found at Amazon right now. This heavily reduced Tefal Easy Fry is a decently sized 8.3L model that's almost at the same price as the smaller 5-litre options I've seen at other retailers. We haven't personally reviewed this model at TechRadar but it's from a trusted brand and down to the lowest price I've seen all year.

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar: was £29.99 now £19.99 at Amazon UK Mix up your advent calendar this year so that instead of a daily chocolate you get a new mini Lego set to build or a character to assemble. This is the cheapest price we've seen for the Star Wars-themed version of the popular holiday treat. As well as five character minifigs, it also has several mini-builds of iconic Star Wars vehicles that are sure to please any fans of adventures in a galaxy far, far away.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £35 at Amazon UK This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's early Black Friday deals. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free.

Amazon Echo Dot (2 Pack) + Sengled Smart Plug: was £124.97 now £48.98 at Amazon UK What's better than one of Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot smart speakers for cheap? How about two – and a bonus smart plug thrown in for free too? Amazon's latest model got four stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. Meanwhile, the smart plug has a suite of features to control your devices. You can use it with any existing socket and connect an assortment of devices such as chargers, lights, TVs, appliances and more.

Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer: was £99.99 now £68.99 at Amazon UK Will the air fryer craze ever calm down? It still doesn't seem likely, as the handy kitchen gadgets continue to sell like hotcakes. If you've not got one yet then now's a great time to try the tech for yourself as the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK is already down to its lowest price ever at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. We said this compact model is an excellent and easy-to-use entry-level air fryer for those cooking meals for one or two people in our Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK review.

Hisense A6N 55-inch 4K TV: was £359 now £309 at Amazon UK If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just over £300 at Amazon. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £300? Bargain.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was £289 now £209 at Amazon UK The basic Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is down to a record-low price at Amazon for Black Friday. This basic tablet has an entry-level processor, a small 8.6-inch screen and a reasonable 128GB of storage so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.

HP Chromebook 14: was £249.99 now £149.99 at Amazon UK Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron N4100

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS One of the best cheap laptop deals available ahead of Black Friday is this HP Chromebook 14 at Amazon. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price with an impressive 12-hour battery life and a decent-sized 14-inch display.