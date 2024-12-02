If you buy one thing this Cyber Monday, make it this smart gadget that costs under $20

Well, let me be one of the first to wish you a happy Cyber Monday! Whether you’re looking for a deal on an item you’ve been tracking for ages or are merely browsing, let me introduce you to one of my favorite gadgets.

Meet the Chamberlain Smart Garage Control – it’s one of the most basic smart home devices, but that’s alright. Why? Well, what it lacks in pazaz, it more than makes up for in functionality. Now, for just $17.09 (originally $29.98) on Amazon, you can hook this up to your existing garage door to gain open and close functionality from an app and check the status from anywhere.

Incredibly handy, and since it’s Cyber Monday, you’re also scoring this piece of kit for the lowest price it’s been in over a year. It also has broad compatibility with nearly any garage door opener made in or after 1993.

Cyber Monday deal: Chamberlain Smart Garage Control

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $17.09 at Amazon This smart garage door controller is one of those products that you'll question how you ever lived without. For just $17.09, you'll be able to not only open or close your garage door with the touch of a button, but you can also check the status from anywhere.

For $17.09 and after a fairly easy setup that requires some mounting and button pushing, you get a ton of functionality via the companion app for Android or iOS. To open or close your garage door remotely and check the status, there aren’t any pesky subscription fees. However, you may need to invest in a hub to pair it with another smart home ecosystem like Amazon’s.

To solve the question of “Did I leave the garage door open?” or “Did I remember to close the garage?,” that’s unnecessary. Essentially, the Chamberlain Smart Garage Control is two pieces of hardware – a sensor that is mounted on the garage door to tell the status of it – IE: open or closed – and a hub that gets mounted near the garage door opener for communication purposes.

The entire setup is as simple as a piece of smart home hardware can get, and Chamberlain’s built this with pretty wide compatibility across motor brands, as the main requirement is the use of photoelectric sensors. Many garage door openers made by Chamberlain, Genie, Craftsman, Liftmaster, Raynor, Overhead Door, Stanley, and Wayne Dalton, among others, are supported.

Thanks to this Cyber Monday discount, you’re getting the Chamberlain Smart Garage Control at the lowest price it’s been in over a year, just $17.09. If you’re interested, we’d add it to your cart soon; if not, check out the other best Cyber Monday deals below.