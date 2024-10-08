I wish I'd waited for these Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals before I got my watch at full price

As a keen runner and TechRadar's resident fitness and wearables guru / guinea pig, I've tested almost every major brand of smartwatch and running watch out there, from your Apples to your Amazfits. However, I'm currently sharking the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, and my first port of call is Garmin deals.

No matter how many other watches I test, I come back to Garmin like an old friend. The best Garmin watches have excellent battery life, a phenomenal companion app in Garmin Connect, full-color maps with turn-by-turn directions (that, crucially, can be used within certain workout profiles and with Garmin's excellent Route Creation technology) and many of them can still do all the smartwatchy stuff like take calls, texts, store music and so on.

Right now, you can get great Prime Day deals on Garmin watches, whether you're in the US or the UK.

In the US, we're seeing great deals on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at Amazon (down from $299.99 to $249.99, saving you $50) and the Garmin Venu 3S, also at Amazon (from $449.99 to $399.99) as well as more specialist devices such as the Enduro 2 and Fenix 7.

In the UK? We're seeing the excellent Garmin Forerunner 255 down from £289.99 to £220.49, and the entry-level Garmin Forerunner 55 at Amazon from £159.99 down to just £133.95.

Check out the deals in full below. Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down to see the best Prime Day deals in your region.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

Garmin's dainty AMOLED Apple Watch rival gets a hefty $50 discount here – a very good deal. Keep track of heart rate, energy levels, pulse ox and loads more, with 20 different workout profiles, Spotify, Deezer and other music integrations, and up to 11 days of battery.

Garmin Venu 3S 41mm: was $449 now $399 at Amazon

While a $50 discount doesn't seem like much, the Venu 3S is one of Garmin's newest watches, so a discount this early into its lifespan is pretty neat. It packs some great features like animated on-screen workouts and up to two weeks of battery life, in all colorways.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: was $349.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

Garmin's Forerunner line comprises some of the best running watches you can buy, and this deal is a doozy: grab a great GPS watch with outstanding running metrics and music capabilities. It's been a lot cheaper than this, though.

Garmin Forerunner 255: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

Garmin's fantastic Forerunner 255, an updated version of the 245 with up to 14 days of battery life and the useful Morning Report function. It's got over $50 off right now at Best Buy. It's missing the AMOLED screen and Training Readiness score of this year's 265, but it's a great watch at this price.

Garmin Lily 2: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

Garmin Lily 2 is another new Garmin watch receiving a $50 discount for Amazon Prime Day. It's slim and pretty, a discreet fitness tracker you could stick an attractive wallpaper on and move from the gym to a nice restaurant, bar or event without sticking out.

Today's best UK Garmin deals:

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) 42mm: was £709.99 now £602.99 at Amazon

Save £100 on this year's Garmin Epix Pro, a fantastic watch by any metric, now with a LED light for attracting attention, visibility, or warning traffic you're out on a run at night. It's one of the best Garmin watches we've ever seen, now just £10 off its lowest ever price.

Garmin Forerunner 255: was £289.99 now £220.40 at Amazon

This is a great price for one of Garmin's best running watches, with a lower-power, memory-in-pixel screen. Morning reports summarise your sleep, virtual pacers keep you on track, and advanced satellite tracking ensures you don't veer off-course.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was £159.99 now £133.99 at Amazon

A slightly older model in the Garmin family, but still a strong option in the entry-level running watch space. This model has everything a beginner will need to take them from their first few steps to their first half marathon.

Garmin HRM dual heart rate monitor: was £59.99 now £36.99 at Amazon

Want more accurate heart rate measurement? Garmin's HRM chest strap will record your heart rate and, if needed, pair with a watch to improve accuracy on GPS workout logs.

