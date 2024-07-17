I walk 10,000 steps a day and this is the best Prime Day under-desk treadmill deal I’ve seen

I love walking – it boosts my mood and delivers plenty of health benefits. That's why I've walked 10,000 steps a day for more than a year now. But I also realise it can be hard to find the time to do this.

The best under-desk treadmills are one way to fit more activity into your day. Whether it's under your standing desk at work or you're hopping aboard at home while watching your favorite TV shows, they allow you to move when you would otherwise be sitting still, which is rarely a bad thing (although I'd always recommend an outdoor walk if it's an option, as I've found these deliver more of a feel-good factor).

Why am I telling you this? Because one of my favorite budget under-desk treadmill – the Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill – has benefited from a huge price drop in the Amazon Prime Day sales. Originally priced at $239.99, it is down to $119.99 on Amazon.

It offers the sturdy walking surface, smooth-moving belt, remote control and quiet performance you'd expect from a top-end under-desk treadmill, all for a tiny portion of the price.

Find out more about the deal below:

Today's best under-desk treadmill deal

Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill: was $239.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

I've tried this treadmill and it nails the basics (which is particularly impressive given its modest price). The belt moves smoothly and quietly, it's compact and the remote control makes it easy to flick between speeds of 0.6 to 3.8mph. My only complaint was that the belt is on the narrow side for larger users.

Our top-rated under-desk treadmill, the Lifespan TR1200-DT3, commands a four-figure price. But while we haven't yet reviewed it, I genuinely believe most people would be served just as well by the Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill.

Having tried both, the differences are negligible. The only reason you might want to opt for the Lifespan is if you're a larger-bodied user, as I found the Mobvoi belt is on the narrow side and it has a maximum load of 265lb compared to the Lifespan's 350lb. This does, however, mean the Mobvoi is easier to store when not in use, fitting easily under your average-sized couch.

When I tried working while using these treadmills, both worked without a hitch to help me stay on my feet while I stayed on top of my inbox, and I'd be hard-pressed to separate them on the performance front. This is what makes the vast gulf in price so surprising.

So, if you want to up your daily activity levels and add some extra movement into your work day without emptying your wallet, this Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill deal should be your first port of call.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US