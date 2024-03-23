I shop Amazon for a living, and these are the 15 best spring deals too good to pass up

If you haven't heard, Amazon has launched a six-day 'Big Spring Sale' event with thousands of deals on tech gadgets, cleaning supplies, clothing, smart home devices, and kitchen appliances. With so many items on sale, it's hard to weed out the good offers from the bad because not everything discounted is a genuine bargain.



• Shop Amazon's full Big Spring sale



But that's where I come in. I'm a seasoned deals editor at TechRadar, which means I shop for sales on Amazon for a living. I research price history to bring you the best of the best from Amazon's Big Spring sale. Today's stand-out offers include a mix of home items, TVs, vacuums, kitchen appliances, and Amazon's own smart home devices.



Some of my personal favorite deals from today's sale include the viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows on sale for an all-time low price of $25.49, the Echo Pop smart speaker marked down to just $22.99, and Tineco's highly-rated S3 Breeze vacuum mop for $239.99 - a record-low price.



Shop more of my top picks below, and remember that Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends on Monday. Prices like this might not be available until Prime Day later this Summer.

Amazon Big Spring sale - my top 19 picks

All-new Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FIntroducing-sound-compact-speaker-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB09WNK39JN%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_0b9f6d76_6%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Big Spring deals include the all-new <a href="https://www.techradar.com/homes/smart-home/smart-speakers/amazon-echo-pop-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Echo Pop for just $22.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBeckham-Microfiber-Pillow-King-2-Pack%2Fdp%2FB0C35D5CHM%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $34.99 now $25.49 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection pillows on sale for a new record-low price of $25.49. The king-size pillow set has over 200,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site. Made with a down alternative, the pillows feature a cooling technology with a soft cotton cover and are now down to an ultra-affordable price.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CDR2MSVC%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B08XVYZ1Y5%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $29.99 - just $5 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Ring Video Doorbell: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRing-Video-Doorbell-Satin-Nickel-2020-Release%2Fdp%2FB08N5NQ869%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCrest-Professional-Whitestrips-Whitening-Treatments%2Fdp%2FB00AHAWWO0%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $45.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

I always buy Crest Whitestrips at holiday sales because the best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time at all.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B9J49SDJ%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B07TMJ1R3X%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Big Spring deals include the 2022 Fire HD 8 tablet for $64.99 - only $10 more than the lowest-ever price. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Fire-Kids-tablet-Top-selling%2Fdp%2FB0BLBLRLJB%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c0a7ef07_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but extremely affordable tablet for your kid, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, especially with today's $40 discount. 16GB of storage, along with built-in parental controls and an excellent battery makes this a great buy.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09715G57M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Big Spring sale has the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for $69.99 - $20 more than the lowest-ever price. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Tineco Floor One S3 Breeze Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FTineco-Floor-ONE-Breeze-Multi-Surface%2Fdp%2FB0B4V878RY%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $369.99 now $239.99 at Amazon

The popular Tineco S3 Breeze cordless vacuum is on sale for a record-low price of $239.99 when you apply the $20 coupon at checkout. The Tienco can vacuum and wash floors simultaneously, leaving them instantly dry.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FShark-AV1010AE-Self-Empty-Multi-Surface-Navigation%2Fdp%2FB08DLRYHKY%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $379.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum on sale for $299.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. You're getting powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll, and you can control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or voice control, thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa.

Sony WH-1000XM4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Canceling-Headphones-phone-call%2Fdp%2FB0863TXGM3%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2_sspa%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $348 now $248 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of the best headphones in the world and Amazon has the cans on sale for $248 - the lowest price we've seen this year. For this price, nothing gives you such rich sound, great noise cancellation, and smart features – all in a lightweight and comfortable package, as our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/sony-wh-1000xm4-wireless-headphones" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Sony WH-1000XM4 review tells you. Do not miss this offer if you want quality ANC headphones.

Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDyson-Cordless-Vacuum-Cleaner-Nickel%2Fdp%2FB0CB9WT35H%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_e8f5a8a0_0%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $719.90 now $442.69 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Dyson V11 cordless vacuum on sale for $442.69, thanks to a $200+ discount at Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V11 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 50-inch 4K TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Famazon-fire-tv-50-inch-omni-series-4k-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB08T6F8YBH%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_2a5e96dc_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $549.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly-rated <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-omni-series" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Today's deal brings the 50-inch model down to just $299.99.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHisense-65-Inch-Class-Smart-65U6HF%2Fdp%2FB0CHJ87V95%2Fref%3Dsxin_15_pa_sp_search_thematic_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

Grab the top-rated 65-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K smart TV for just $549.99 at Amazon. In our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/hisense-u6g-uled-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $600.