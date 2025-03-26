I never use power banks, but this Samsung portable charger is so cheap that I’m considering buying one anyway
10,000mAh for a remarkable price
The Amazon Spring Sale is here, bringing with it a crop of great deals on standout tech. For example, you can now get the Samsung Galaxy 10,000mAh Battery Pack for just £29.78 (was £44.99) at Amazon, which is just cheap enough that I almost bought one on a whim when it popped up on Amazon's home page.
This is a great price for any kind of power bank, let alone one made by such a reputable brand. The fact that this battery pack supports up to 25W charging feels like icing on the cake at such a decent price point.
As mentioned, this is a 10,000mAh battery, which due to heat loss and other inefficiencies should give you around 7,000mAh of useable charge. That's still almost enough capacity to charge an iPhone 16 from 0 to 100 twice, or top up a larger-celled phone like the OnePlus 13 all the way just once.
At 210g, this power bank is also light enough to carry anywhere, weighing about as much as a flagship phone. At just over 15cm long, it's also easy to throw into a small bag or even a pocket. And I'm a fan of the beige color, which keeps things looking bright but still neutral.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy 10,000mAh Battery Pack deal
The Samsung Galaxy 10,000mAh Battery Pack gives you a lot of power for your pound. It's got enough capacity to fully charge a top-of-the-line flagship phone, and comes with a handy USB-C cable to connect your devices. Its 25W charging speed is plenty for most phones and even some tablets, and its svelte profile makes it handily portable.
Device batteries have steadily gotten bigger over the years, with phones now often sporting battery capacities of more than 5,000mAh. Like this Samsung unit, The best power banks come with a large capacity of 10,000mAh or more.
The Samsung Galaxy 10,000mAh Battery Pack connects and recharges over USB-C, and comes with a handy cable. If you're frequently on the move or just like the peace of mind of having a recharge ready on the go, this power bank is one to consider.
