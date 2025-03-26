I never use power banks, but this Samsung portable charger is so cheap that I’m considering buying one anyway

The Amazon Spring Sale is here, bringing with it a crop of great deals on standout tech. For example, you can now get the Samsung Galaxy 10,000mAh Battery Pack for just £29.78 (was £44.99) at Amazon, which is just cheap enough that I almost bought one on a whim when it popped up on Amazon's home page.

• Shop Amazon's full Big Spring sale

This is a great price for any kind of power bank, let alone one made by such a reputable brand. The fact that this battery pack supports up to 25W charging feels like icing on the cake at such a decent price point.

As mentioned, this is a 10,000mAh battery, which due to heat loss and other inefficiencies should give you around 7,000mAh of useable charge. That's still almost enough capacity to charge an iPhone 16 from 0 to 100 twice, or top up a larger-celled phone like the OnePlus 13 all the way just once.

At 210g, this power bank is also light enough to carry anywhere, weighing about as much as a flagship phone. At just over 15cm long, it's also easy to throw into a small bag or even a pocket. And I'm a fan of the beige color, which keeps things looking bright but still neutral.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy 10,000mAh Battery Pack deal

Samsung Galaxy 10,000mAh Battery Pack: was £44.99 now £29.78 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy 10,000mAh Battery Pack gives you a lot of power for your pound. It's got enough capacity to fully charge a top-of-the-line flagship phone, and comes with a handy USB-C cable to connect your devices. Its 25W charging speed is plenty for most phones and even some tablets, and its svelte profile makes it handily portable.

More Amazon Spring Sale deals

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It boasts a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it still can recharge many mobiles up to three times over. There are also multiple ports that allow you to charge two devices at once, which is a nice added convenience at this low price.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was £759 now £609 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S24 isn't the latest in the range anymore but it's still a superb buy in 2025. Internally, you get a really powerful chipset that's more than capable of smooth gaming, scrolling, or other everyday tasks and the device also outwardly looks very similar to the S25. Cameras are also fantastic so this is a great buy if you're willing to miss out on a few of the latest AI bells and whistles and so on. Today's deal at Amazon matches the price from Black Friday back in November.

Device batteries have steadily gotten bigger over the years, with phones now often sporting battery capacities of more than 5,000mAh. Like this Samsung unit, The best power banks come with a large capacity of 10,000mAh or more.

The Samsung Galaxy 10,000mAh Battery Pack connects and recharges over USB-C, and comes with a handy cable. If you're frequently on the move or just like the peace of mind of having a recharge ready on the go, this power bank is one to consider.