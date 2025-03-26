I never use power banks, but this Samsung portable charger is so cheap that I’m considering buying one anyway

10,000mAh for a remarkable price

The Samsung Galaxy 10,000mAh Battery Pack on a pink background. Text reads &quot;Price cut&quot;
(Image credit: Samsung)

The Amazon Spring Sale is here, bringing with it a crop of great deals on standout tech. For example, you can now get the Samsung Galaxy 10,000mAh Battery Pack for just £29.78 (was £44.99) at Amazon, which is just cheap enough that I almost bought one on a whim when it popped up on Amazon's home page.

This is a great price for any kind of power bank, let alone one made by such a reputable brand. The fact that this battery pack supports up to 25W charging feels like icing on the cake at such a decent price point.

As mentioned, this is a 10,000mAh battery, which due to heat loss and other inefficiencies should give you around 7,000mAh of useable charge. That's still almost enough capacity to charge an iPhone 16 from 0 to 100 twice, or top up a larger-celled phone like the OnePlus 13 all the way just once.

At 210g, this power bank is also light enough to carry anywhere, weighing about as much as a flagship phone. At just over 15cm long, it's also easy to throw into a small bag or even a pocket. And I'm a fan of the beige color, which keeps things looking bright but still neutral.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy 10,000mAh Battery Pack deal

Samsung Galaxy 10,000mAh Battery Pack
Samsung Galaxy 10,000mAh Battery Pack: was £44.99 now £29.78 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy 10,000mAh Battery Pack gives you a lot of power for your pound. It's got enough capacity to fully charge a top-of-the-line flagship phone, and comes with a handy USB-C cable to connect your devices. Its 25W charging speed is plenty for most phones and even some tablets, and its svelte profile makes it handily portable.

View Deal

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000
Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It boasts a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it still can recharge many mobiles up to three times over. There are also multiple ports that allow you to charge two devices at once, which is a nice added convenience at this low price.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24: was £759 now £609 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 isn't the latest in the range anymore but it's still a superb buy in 2025. Internally, you get a really powerful chipset that's more than capable of smooth gaming, scrolling, or other everyday tasks and the device also outwardly looks very similar to the S25. Cameras are also fantastic so this is a great buy if you're willing to miss out on a few of the latest AI bells and whistles and so on. Today's deal at Amazon matches the price from Black Friday back in November.

View Deal

Device batteries have steadily gotten bigger over the years, with phones now often sporting battery capacities of more than 5,000mAh. Like this Samsung unit, The best power banks come with a large capacity of 10,000mAh or more.

The Samsung Galaxy 10,000mAh Battery Pack connects and recharges over USB-C, and comes with a handy cable. If you're frequently on the move or just like the peace of mind of having a recharge ready on the go, this power bank is one to consider.

Jamie Richards
Jamie Richards
Mobile Computing Staff Writer

Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

