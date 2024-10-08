I need caffeine to survive – these are the Amazon Prime Day coffee maker deals I'd buy for my home

I am an enthusiastic and dedicated coffee fan, and am constantly having to remind myself that there really isn't room in my small kitchen for any more gadgets and gizmos. But there are some Prime Day coffee maker deals live right now that are seriously testing my resolve.

The Prime Day deals are often a great time to upgrade your kitchen appliances, and this October event's offers don't disappoint. I've spotted some excellent deals in both the US and UK, on everything from simple and compact pod machines (the kind that I will almost certainly find myself purchasing before the Big Deals Days are over) to complicated, ultra-customizable machines for people who want maximum control over their morning brew, and have the mental capacity to deal with complex machinery first thing in the morning.

If you're not sure what you need, a good place to start is TechRadar's best coffee maker guide.

US coffee maker deals

Sage the Barista Express coffee maker: was $749.95 now $549.95 at Amazon

This is a step up from your entry-level espresso machines, offering a lot of control over your morning cuppa, but without being a headache to get to grips with. In our Breville the Barista Express espresso coffee maker review we gave this model an almost-perfect 4.5 stars. The price on the model fluctuates a lot, and while it's not quite the cheapest we've seen it for, it is much cheaper than usual.

Breville Barista Touch espresso machine: was $999.95 now $799.95 at Amazon

If you want to invest in a serious coffee setup, the Breville Barista Touch is now at its lowest-ever price. It's operated via an intuitive touchscreen, and you can name and save up to eight different customized drinks, set up to your exact preferences in terms of strength, grind size, milk texture and temperature. It's still pricey, but it'll deliver a low-effort morning brew exactly how you like it.

L'OR Barista System Coffee and Espresso Machine Combo: was $229 now $150 at Amazon

If you're after a simple pod coffee machine that won't require any brainpower to operate first thing in the morning, there's a whopping $70 off this L'OR model. It's compact in size, offers three different drink size options, and makes coffee or espresso. Simple, effective, and (right now) very affordable.



Keurig K-Supreme pod coffee maker: was $169.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Another excellent, compact, no-fuss pod machine for an extremely affordable price (and, right now, much cheaper than it usually goes for). This one comes with four drink sizes and the option to make your brew extra strong (on those days where you're struggling) or brew hot over ice for a refreshing drink in the summer months. The reservoir can swap to either side of the machine, depending on your kitchen setup. Want something even smaller/simpler? The Keurig K-Mini is down from $99.99 to $59.99 in the Prime Day sales, too.

UK coffee maker deals

Nespresso Vertuo Next pod coffee machine: was £162 now £89.99 at Amazon

With £70 off, this pod coffee maker just reached a new record-low price this Amazon Big Deal Day. We scored this model highly in our Nespresso Vertuo Next review, with our tester praising how incredibly simple it is to use, and the consistency of the crema. Don't want the milk frother? The version without is down to £67.66 at John Lewis.

Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine: was £479.95 now £265.05 at Amazon

The Nespresso Creatista Plus is slick and sophisticated. It promises a three-second heatup time, there's a steam arm for milk frothing (and getting creative with latte art). The touchscreen will guide you through a selection of coffee recipes, and they can all be personalised to your own preferences, too. It's very rare for this machine to drop below £300, so this Big Deals Days offer is well worth snapping up.

De'Longhi Dedica Style Espresso Machine: was £229.99 now £142.49 at Amazon

This understated espresso machine is ideal for compact kitchens, and it's available for the lowest price we've seen this year. In our De’Longhi Dedica Style review we found it simple to use, with smooth results. It can steam and froth milk as well as just dispensing hot water, but it you really want a lot of customisation options you might want something more complex.

Figuring out the coffee maker market can be confusing to newcomers. It's certainly more involved than picking from your local Starbucks menu, but if you choose correctly, a great home coffee maker can be a worthwhile investment.

If you want to explore more of your options before making a purchase, here's a quick guide to which kind of coffee maker you should buy. And once you've decided, we have a whole host of dedicated product rankings for different kinds of machines, with buying advice included. Check out the best espresso machines, the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, or the best Nespresso machines for starters.

