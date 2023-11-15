I didn't want to buy a new MacBook Pro... until I saw these surprisingly good MacBook Black Friday deals

Apple's latest generation of M3 MacBook Pros are now out, and they are very good (check out our reviews on the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Max) and MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max) to see just how good they are), but this close to the Black Friday deals, you might want to consider not buying them.

That's right. Although the new MacBook Pros are undeniably excellent bits of kit, they are also extremely expensive. However, there are also plenty of impressive Black Friday MacBook Pro deals popping up across the internet, making older models much better value.

This is especially true of the M2 Pro and M2 Max versions of the MacBook Pro, which only launched in January 2023, but are now discontinued by Apple. With some retailers still carrying stock, there's a few tasty deals in both the US and UK for MacBook Pros that are less than a year old. There's even bigger savings on the older M1 Pro and M1 Max models, and even though they were launched in 2021, those are still very powerful laptops as well. Below, you'll find the best MacBook Pro deals I've found, and could save you a decent amount of cash if you don't mind slightly older (but still very good) hardware. I've even found a rare deal off the brand new MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 Pro, which knocks $200 off the just-released laptop!

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best MacBook Pro deals in your location.

Today's best MacBook Pro Black Friday deals in the US

NEW MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro, 2023): was $2,199 now $1,999 at B&H

Yep, only a week or so after it was launched, B&H is knocking $200 off the brand new 14-inch MacBook Pro. It comes with the 11-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 18GB memory and 512GB SSD, giving you a great opportunity to get the cutting-edge MacBook Pro for less. However, if you want more SSD space or memory, it's worth looking at older models below.

NEW MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,749 now $1,599 at B&H

The new base model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro has got a $150 price cut already. This is for the model with M3 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, plus 8GB memory and 512GB SSD. This is a nice discount for a new MacBook, but it's not the most powerful model out there.

NEW MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Pro, 2023): was $2,699 now $2,499 at B&H

The new larger model of the MacBook Pro has got a surprise $200 from B&H. You get an M3 Pro chip with 12-core chip, 18-core GPU, 18GB memory and 512GB SSD in a MacBook that is only a few weeks old! Again, if you want more memory or SSD space, it's worth considering some of the older MacBook Pros below.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M2 chip is available for close to its lowest price ever. It's a tough sell at full ask as it's not a revolutionary upgrade over the previous model and the newest MacBook Air M2 is actually better value for money in our opinion at just $50 more. Still, we loved this premium Apple laptop in our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review for its high performance in creative tasks such as photo and video editing, as well as the impressive battery life of around 15 hours.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro, 2021): was $2,899 now $1,999 at Adorama

This brilliant MacBook Pro deal proves that good things come to those who wait. This is the first generation MacBook Pro 16-inch, which has the older M1 Pro chip - but it's still incredibly powerful, and it's only two years old. Best of all, you get a huge $900 saving ahead of Black Friday! It comes with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 32GB memory and 512GB SSD.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro, 2021): was $2,799 now $2,499 at Adorama

Adorama has cut a big $300 off the first generation of the MacBook Pro 14-inch, which comes with the powerful M1 Pro chip, with a 10-core CPU and 14-core GPU, along with 32GB of memory and large 1TB SSD. It's only two years old, which means that while it's not the most recent model, it's still very good - especially at this lower price.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Max, 2021): was $3,299 now $2,999 at Adorama

This $300 price cut brings the 2021 model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with some still-excellent specs. You get what was once the most powerful chip Apple made when it launched (the M1 Max with a 10-core CPU and 24-core GPU), 32GB of memory and huge 1TB storage space. It's still expensive, but it's certainly cheaper than the M2 Max and new M3 Max models.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Max, 2023): was $3,899 now $3,699 at Adorama

We're starting to see price cuts for the M2 generation of MacBook Pros now that the M3 generation is here. This incredibly powerful model was only released earlier this year, but it's got a $200 price cut ahead of Black Friday. It features the M2 Max chip with 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, 64GB memory and 1TB SSD.

Today's best MacBook Pro Black Friday deals in the UK

NEW MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was £1,699 now £1,569 at Amazon

Amazon has cut £130 from the very latest MacBook Pro 14-inch model, mere weeks after it launched. You've got to love Black Friday! This is the least powerful model, with the base M3 chip. So if you want more power (especially in the memory department), then look at some of the slightly older models below.

NEW MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro, 2023): was £2,099 now £1,949.97 at Amazon

OK, £150 off might not seem like a massive saving, but considering that this is only a few weeks old, this is still impressive. You get the M3 Pro chip with 11-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 18GB memory and 512GB SSD, which is decent specs for the lower price.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro, 2023): was £2,699 now £2,277 at Amazon

This decent Black Friday MacBook Pro deal knocks £400 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip, which launched earlier this year. With 16GB memory and 512GB SSD, this is a great choice for people who want a powerful MacBook with a large screen, but don't want to splash out on the most expensive (and powerful) model. This deal is almost sold out!

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro, 2023): was £2,899 now £2,789 at John Lewis

This Black Friday MacBook Pro deal knocks £110 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip, with 16GB memory and 1TB SSD. If you want a MacBook Pro with a large hard drive, then this is a good choice, though there are some better offers out there if you don't mind a smaller SSD.

To be honest, I wasn't expecting any big price drops for the newest MacBook Pros, but surprisingly, there are actually a few about. They aren't massive discounts, but it's great to see them going for lower prices ahead of Black Friday.

However, the models that have been reduced already aren't the most powerful options. So it may still be worth looking at the slightly older M2 generation, or even M1 generation, as some of those deals come with more memory and SSD space, and while missing out on the advancements of the M3 chip, they are still excellent performers, and they are seeing much bigger drops in price.

Not in the US or UK? Here's the best MacBook Pro deals where you are...

