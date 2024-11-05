Huge Black Friday sale is live at Very – here are the 15 best deals I'd buy

Yet another retailer has joined the end-of-year sale bonanza with the start of the Very Black Friday sale. Thousands upon thousands of offers are now available across phones, TVs, appliances, clothing, smartwatches and more, so I've dove in and picked out 15 of the best ones that I'd recommend buying today.

• Browse the full Black Friday sale at Very

Some of my favourites include this budget-friendly yet versatile Shark HZ500UK Corded Vacuum Cleaner for £139 (was £179), this super-cheap Swan 7.6L Air Fryer for £59 (was £75) and this excellent value Nintendo Switch OLED bundle for £298 (was £309).

There's so much more than this available, though, with Very promising it'll add more deals (and remove ones that sell out) throughout the Black Friday sales period this November. Do check in regularly as I'll update this page with more of my recommendations over the next few weeks. There's also our main Black Friday deals hub with all the top offers from across the web.

Today's 15 best Black Friday deals at Very

Hisense A6N 65-inch 4K TV: was £799 now £429 at Very

If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just over £400 at Very. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £400? Bargain.

LG UT7300 55-inch LED 4K TV: was £449 now £349 at Very

We usually recommend LG's high-end TVs for our readers since they're some of our favourites but this 55-inch LED option is strong if you're on a budget. You won't get a super high-end picture like the stunning LG OLED displays but this is a good price for a reasonably-sized 55-inch display that also comes with LG's excellent webOS smart platform for easy streaming from all the popular apps.

Samsung Q80D 65-inch OLED TV: was £1,799 now £1,149 at Very

We rated the Samsung Q80D as the best mid-range TV you can buy right now and there's a big £650 saving on the large 65-inch version at Very for Black Friday. It offers premium-level features and performance at a more affordable price, including a high-quality and vibrant picture, excellent contrast and fantastic gaming support.

Samsung QN90D 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was £1,499 now £899 at Very

If you spend a good amount of time watching sports on your TV and are craving an upgrade then you'll want to check out this £600 saving on the Samsung QN90D in the Very Black Friday sale. This display is our pick for the best TV for sports thanks to the top-tier brightness and impressive motion handling that combine to create a clear, crisp and high-quality viewing experience.

Swan 7.6L Air Fryer: was £75 now £59 at Very

Swan may not be as well known for its air fryers as a manufacturer like Ninja but it still has some quality and affordable products according to our testing. Take this 7.6L Air Fryer that's now down to the super-low price of £59 for Black Friday. It boasts a dual-basket design, six preset cooking settings and dishwasher-safe parts for convenient cleaning. And you get all of that for a fraction of the cost of a more premium model.

Shark HZ500UK Corded Vacuum Cleaner: was £179 now £139 at Very

I've got a cordless version of this vacuum and I think it's one of the best things I've ever bought. The Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum, which has been an absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology design and it has impressive suction, all for a very affordable price.

Dyson V10: was £449 now £299 at Very

The Dyson V10 is one of the manufacturer's more affordable cordless vacuum cleaners and it's an exceptional product that's more than capable of excellent performance. Not only is it extremely easy to use but it also provides decent suction even at the lowest of settings and it can last up to an hour on a single charge. It's not our favourite Dyson model (the latest versions are greatly improved), but the V10 is great value with this Black Friday deal at Very.

Nintendo Switch OLED + Super Mario Bros. Wonder + 12-Months Nintendo Switch Online: was £309 now £298 at Very

Even though the console is older now, Nintendo Switch bundles are still big items during the Black Friday sales. This bundle includes the improved Nintendo Switch OLED console, a copy of the joyful platformer Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a year of Switch Online membership for access to online multiplayer, free games and other perks. It's good value for all these items at once for around the same price as the console by itself.

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker: was £109.95 now £89.95 at Very

Interest always spikes in the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser over Black Friday as the idea of a hot chocolate at home during the chilly winter nights sounds just lovely. You can now save £20 on this starter kit at Very that comes with 10 single-serve packets and two ceramic cups.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was £229 now £199 at Very

As a cheaper alternative than the Garmin Forerunner, the Vivoactive 5 is ideal for sports and health enthusiasts who want something more affordable. The watch is compact and comfortable to wear. We love the AMOLED display at this price, which is bright enough to see even when exercising during the day.

iPhone 13: was £499 now £449 at Very

It may be a few years old now but the iPhone 13 remains a great budget buy if you prefer Apple's range of phones. It's also near-identical to the newer iPhone 14, so there's no point paying extra for what is effectively the same handset. And when the iPhone 16 can cost as much as £900, this is a huge saving for what remains a capable device from Apple.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (256GB): was £1,799 now £1,499 at Very

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a great choice if you've got your eye on upgrading to the manufacturer's latest and shiniest foldable flagship. We thought was the best one they've made yet, with a clean and durable design, excellent screen and impressive overall performance. Very has a reasonable £300 price cut on the handset, plus the option to get an extra £100 off when you trade in your current device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: was £169 now £128 at Very

The basic Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is down to an impressively low price at Very for Black Friday – though I have seen it £15 cheaper in the past. This basic tablet has an entry-level processor, a small 8.6-inch screen and only 64GB of storage so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.

Samsung Galaxy Book4: was £749 now £499 at Very

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - Windows 11 If you’ve been looking to invest in a device that looks great and offers excellent performance here's a good deal on the latest Samsung Galaxy Book4. It's powered by one of the latest mid-range Intel Core 5 processors, plus there's 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for decent overall performance. You pay more for the lovely display and sleek design of these machines, so you can get more power for a similar price if you prefer. However, it's hard to find much that competes with this Samsung Galaxy Book4 in terms of style, especially when you consider it boasts a great battery life, too.

Karcher WV2 Plus Window Vac: was £69.99 now £47.99 at Amazon

You can save a decent £20 on the Karcher WV2 in the Very Black Friday sale, bringing down the basic window vac to under £50. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery boasts a 35-minute run time, which equals about 105m² on a single charge. That’s more than enough to do a small home or flat multiple times over.

More of today's best early Black Friday sales