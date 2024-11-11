Get these high-quality webcams for up to $90 off for Black Friday and stop looking terrible in meetings

Webcams tend to be underrated when considering accessories for your desktop and laptop PCs, but especially in this day of remote work, picking the right one based on your needs is extremely important.

Thanks to the plethora of Black Friday deals going on right now, you can get your hands on the best webcam for your needs and for a much more affordable price.

We have the Aluratek Live Ultra 2K HD webcam for $39.99 at Amazon, the Logitech Pro Webcam priced at $54.99 at Amazon, and the Logitech MeetUp 4K Ultra HD video conferencing camera selling for $545.99 at Amazon. These are top brands that deliver quality products and the same can be said for these webcams as well.

Today's best webcam deals

Logitech Pro Webcam: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Best Buy This full HD webcam has a nice ultra-wide angle and comes with a handy privacy shutter. It also features dual integrated omnidirectional mics, and H.264 with Scalable Video Coding (SVC) and UVC 1.5 encoding to reduce bandwidth. And now you can save $45 with this great deal.

Logitech MeetUp 4K Ultra HD Video Conferencing Camera: was $599.99 now $545.99 at Best Buy The MeetUp 4K Ultra HD webcam is made for those with more specialized needs, mainly for people hosting conference calls in meeting rooms with multiple people in the same room. It has a super-wide 120° field of view, an ultra HD 4K image sensor, and a three-microphone system. And with this discount, it makes it more affordable than ever.

There are a wide range of webcams to choose from here, including those like the Aluratek and the Logitech Pro which are made for more personal use.

The Logitech MeetUp 4K Ultra HD video conferencing camera, meanwhile, is a model meant for those who host meetings in meeting rooms and need a more robust camera to handle multiple people in a single space.

