Forget the Samsung Galaxy Ring: the Oura Ring is the cheapest it's ever been thanks to Prime Day

Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy Ring pre-orders have sold out in the US: Samsung literally can't make them fast enough. This means smart ring early adopters need to either a) be patient, or b) take advantage of some of the Amazon Prime Day deals and snag themselves an alternative ring at a bargain price.

If you're choosing the latter option, we can certainly recommend the Oura Ring Generation 3, which is currently on offer at its lowest-ever price as part of the Amazon Prime Day sales events. Right now, you can get the Oura Gen 3 in its Horizon style for $281.81, down from its usual $349.00 price – a 19% discount.

The Oura Ring Generation 3 is top of our best smart ring list right now, so it's no slouch in the performance department. I've personally worn it for weeks and can attest to the fact that it's a seriously cool device with excellent, continuously updated wellness tools. At its lowest price ever, that's a great get.

Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was $349.00 now $281.81 at Amazon

The Oura Ring Generation 3 in its Horizon style is an excellent smart ring. It does require a monthly subscription to get the most out of it, but its smorgasbord of features (like illness prediction, an AI wellness assistant, and wellness scores) makes it worth it, especially at this reduced price.

The Oura Ring comes with the first month of its subscription service totally free and after that it's $5.99 each month to access Oura's premium wellness features.

However, having saved almost $60 on the upfront cost of the smart ring, you're effectively getting the first 10 months free. 11, really, once you count the trial month.

Subscribers get advanced features like in-depth sleep analysis, AI-powered personalized health insights, live heart rate and body temperature readings for early illness detection, but you can continue to use the Oura Ring as a sleep and wellness tracker without those features if needs be.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring, on the other hand, costs more upfront at $399.99. With the reduced price of the Oura you get from this deal, it would take you almost two years to reach the same cost (and you wouldn't have to switch to using a Samsung phone to get the most out of it).

