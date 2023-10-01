Forget Prime Day - Amazon is having a huge sale on its own devices this weekend

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99 - that's a massive 56% discount and a new record-low price. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa. The Echo Show 5 is rarely discounted, and we predict you won't see a better deal at the official Amazon Prime Day sale.