Forget Prime Day - Amazon is having a huge sale on its own devices this weekend
Shop record-low prices on Echo speakers, tablets, Kindle and more
It's officially October, and while Amazon's 2nd Prime Day sale is slated for the 10 and 11 of this month, the retailer has surprised us with incredible deals on its own devices you can shop right now. You'll find stunningly low prices with over 50% off in savings on Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets, Echo Show smart displays, Fire TVs, and more.
• Shop the full early Prime Day sale
While typically, deals at early sales aren't that impressive, today's offers on Amazon's best-selling devices are very good. You'll find new record-low prices that we don't expect will be beat at the official Amazon Prime Day sale or even the upcoming Black Friday deals event - that's how fantastic today's prices are.
Some of the best offers include the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $19.99 (was $39.99), the all-new Echo Pop smart speaker marked down to just $17.99 (was $39.99, and the Fire 7 tablet on sale for $39.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. If you want to pick up a cheap TV, Amazon's early Prime Day sale has this 32-inch Fire HD TV for just $129.99 (was $199.99), and you can grab the highly rated 65-inch Amazon Omni QLED Fire TV for the lowest price of $599.99 (was $799.99).
Remember, to shop today's early Prime Day sale, you must be a Prime member, and you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial if you aren't already a member, which will take you through to Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days sale event.
Amazon's early Prime Day sale - the 17 best deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was
$39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
Prime members can get Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for a record-low price of $19.99. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was
$49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon
Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $22.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
All-new Echo Pop: was
$39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon
Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
Echo Dot Kids (2022): was
$59.99 now $27.99 at Amazon
One of our favorite early Prime Day deals is the 5th generation Echo Dot Kids on sale for just $27.99, thanks to today's massive 53% discount. The smart speaker allows kids to play music, read bedtime stories, and get help with homework and includes easy-to-use parental controls.
Echo Dot (5th generation): was
$49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon
Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just dropped to a record-low price in today's early Prime Day deals. Prime members can get the 5th generation smart speaker for just $22.99 - a massive 54% discount and beating last year's Black Friday price. The Amazon Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.
Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was
$99.99 $54.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Echo is a more robust smart speaker, and today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to $54.99 - just $5 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.
All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was
$89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
You can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99 - that's a massive 56% discount and a new record-low price. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa. The Echo Show 5 is rarely discounted, and we predict you won't see a better deal at the official Amazon Prime Day sale.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was
129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a slightly bigger smart home display, Amazon has the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for $59.99 - another new record-low price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.
Amazon Echo Show 10: was
$249.99 now $159.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Echo Show 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $159.99 at today's early Prime Day sale. The 10-inch smart display features an automatic screen rotation, Zigbee smart home support, and a 13MP camera. Plus, you'll get a free one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen or a Ring smart bulb with your Echo purchase.
Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB):
$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
The cheapest Fire tablet deal from today's sale is the Amazon Fire 7, which is down to just $39.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life. The Fire 7 also works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control with compatible smart home devices.
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was
$189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
This early Prime Day deal is the lowest price yet for the Amazon Fire HD 10, the brand's latest 11-inch slate. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): was
$149.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $74.99, thanks to an incredible 50% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's price is a record-low, and we don't expect you'll find a better deal at Amazon's official Prime Day sale.
Blink Mini security camera: was
$34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.
Blink Outdoor Security three Camera system (3rd gen): was
$249.99 now $99.99 at Amazon
Invite only- Prime members can get the top-rated Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $99.99. That's a $150 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The outdoor three-camera system features infrared night vision, a long-lasting battery life, two-way audio, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was
$199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon
The cheapest TV deal from Amazon's sale is this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $129.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was
$599.99 now $599.99 at Amazon
Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that the 65-inch model is down to a record-low price of $599.99.
See more of the best TV deals and look forward to the Amazon Black Friday deals event and Black Friday TV deals.
