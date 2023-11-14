Exclusive Mint Mobile Black Friday deal: get three months for free

TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get exclusive early access to Mint Mobile's new Black Friday deal - one that offers new customers three months of service for free when they pick up a three-month plan at the carrier.

Mint Mobile was already superbly cheap for new customers thanks to the carrier's introductory price, but this Black Friday deal makes it even better value.

With this deal, for example, you can essentially try out Mint's unlimited data plan for just $90 over six months - an outrageously low price considering you're getting one of the best prepaid plans on the market. Note, if you'd prefer not to pay for an unlimited plan, then this Black Friday deal also applies to Mint's cheaper limited-data options - starting with the 5GB plan for just $45.

As a brief overview, Mint Mobile operates a buy-in-bulk pricing system where you pay for multiple months upfront - either three months, six months, or a whole year of service. All are great value, but you'll get the lowest possible monthly rate on average if you commit to a longer plan upfront - which makes this exclusive Black Friday deal so handy for new customers.

Exclusive Mint Mobile Black Friday deal

Mint Mobile: get three months free with any three month plan

The Mint Mobile Black Friday deal is here and TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get exclusive early access. For a limited time only, get a whole three months of service for free when you pick up any three month plan at the prepaid carrier. Note that this promotion doesn't just apply to the cheaper options at Mint, but also the incredibly well-priced unlimited plan.

Eligible Mint Mobile plans

You can check out our Mint Mobile plans page for more guidance on Mint's current line-up of prepaid plans. We'd probably recommend the unlimited data plan as the best value option right now but the 15GB plan is also fantastic for thrifty users who don't need a lot of data.

