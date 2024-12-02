Entertaining over the holidays? Check out the best Cyber Monday deals on cookware, pizza ovens, grills, cocktail makers, and more
Black Friday is officially over, and the Cyber Monday deals are here – and they're every bit as good. With the holiday season in full swing, now is a great time to buy appliances like cookware, outdoor grills, pizza makers, pots and more at bargain prices.
Some of my favorite Cyber Monday deals include the KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $499.95 (was $599.99) at Amazon, the Black+Decker Cocktail Maker Machine and Drink Maker for $169.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon, and the Carote 21pcs Pots and Pans Set for $149.99 (was $229.99) at Amazon.
As an avid cooker and baker, I love nothing more than finding the best deals on kitchen appliances and accessories. So if you've been looking to bolster your cooking, baking, and even cocktail-making, take advantage of these sales now, with some products at their lowest prices ever.
The well-known KitchenAid stand mixer is back on sale, this time at an excellent $100 off. It features a large seven-quart bowl, 11 speeds, has a double flex edge beater, and comes in plenty of colors to best fit your kitchen decor needs.
The perfect cocktail can enhance an already great holiday party, and this Black+Decker automatic cocktail and drink maker is the perfect device for the job. You simply load the Bartesian cocktail capsules and the alcohol, choose your drink strength, and enjoy. And now this machine is over $100 off.
It's important to have the best pots and pans set that's not only easy to maintain but durable as well. And this massive 21 piece set is the perfect start, whether for yourself or as a gift for others, especially as it's 35% off right now.
Air fryers are all the rage and for good reason, as they perfectly fry up your favorite foods with no added oil. This one is a six-quart machine that comes with a five-level fan speed, four turbo modes 100 in-app recipes, and a 90°F-450°F temperature range. All for 27% off.
This outdoor pizza oven, which is $100 off thanks to this Cyber Monday deal, heats up to 700°F, features five pizza settings, has an integrated BBQ smoke box, and comes with flavored wood pellets.
You don't need a fancy setup for high-quality grilling, thanks to the Ninja outdoor grill and smoker, which is now $100 cheaper. This not only grills but also smokes, air fries, and bakes, making it an excellent all-in-one device.
