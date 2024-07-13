Early Prime Day deal: the perfect Canon EOS R8 kit gets a massive $530 off at Amazon

As an avid Canon fan for many years, I can attest to how great their full-frame range of cameras is. If you're tempted to upgrade from a crop sensor, then Canon's lightest, full-frame, budget-friendly DSLR is now even more affordable. Thanks to an early Amazon Prime Day deal, the Canon EOS R8 + RF 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 lens can be picked up at Amazon for just $1,369 (was $1,899.99).

This deal gives you everything you need to get straight out there taking photographs. At this price, it's almost as cheap as the less-impressive and more entry-level EOS RP. If you're wanting something with a little more oomph, then check out the EOS R6 II.

Today's best Canon EOS R8 + RF 24-50mm lens deal

Canon EOS R8 + RF 24-50mm lens: was $1,899.99 now $1,369 at Amazon

One of Canon's best budget full-frame cameras with a more-than-capable kit lens is now at its lowest price ever. For the money, you'll get to enjoy a 24.2 MP full-frame CMOS image sensor and an uncropped 4K movie feature that runs right up to 60 fps. The 3-inch LCD touchscreen is also vari-angle, making it a joy to shoot in all environments. If you're thinking of making the move to full-frame, then this represents one of the best deals you can get at the moment.

Our Canon EOS R8 review says its design and handling are 100% beginner-friendly, which makes it ideal for photographers looking to enter the full-frame market. The 24.2 MP CMOS sensor isn't as good in low-light as more expensive options but at this price, it's hard to complain. The 4K capabilities up to 60 fps are also nice to have and will suit amateur videographers and home movie makers perfectly.

What use is a camera body without a lens, though. The included RF 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 gives you a good wide- to medium-angle lens, which is ideal for group shots or capturing wide views of nature. If you're looking to do close-up zoom photography, then you'll need to invest in a zoom lens.

The camera is incredibly comfortable to hold but if you want a little bit more substance, then you could always buy the EG-E1 Extension Grip for $79 at Adorama. Subject tracking is also excellent, with the ability to effortlessly track people, faces, and animals, remaining locked onto them as they move through the frame.

If you're wedded to the idea of having a Canon camera, then make sure you check out our Best Canon Camera guide, which covers DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, and compact models. If you're open to other options, then there are some great Sony cameras around at the moment, and we've compiled our favourites in our Best Sony Camera guide.

