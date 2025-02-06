Early Presidents' Day deals at Walmart – here are 17 items that I'm adding to my cart
Big-screen TVs, vacuums, cheap laptops and air fryers
Presidents' Day is sneaking up on us, slated for February 17, which is less than two weeks away. If you're looking to browse early deals right now, Walmart's latest sale has discounts on everything from big-screen TVs, AirPods, and cheap laptops to robot vacuums, air fryers, and blenders.
As a deals editor for TechRadar, who's covered Presidents' Day sales for seven years, I've gone through Walmart's offers and hand-picked the 17 best deals I'd add to my cart. You'll find record-low prices on best-selling tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and home items from brands like Apple, Ninja, Samsung, Roomba, and LG.
Below, I've listed links to Walmart's most popular pre-Presidents' Day sale categories, followed by my pick of the 17 best deals. A few of my favorite offers include Apple's AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $169, Vizio's best-selling 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $498, and Bissell's viral Little Green portable carpet cleaner on sale for $87.94.
Shop more of Walmart's best deals below, and if you're interested in more TV bargains, you can visit our Super Bowl TV sales guide for last-chance offers on best-rated displays.
Walmart pre-Presidents' Day sale – quick links
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & Apple Watch from $80
- Baby: 40% off car seats, highchairs & strollers
- Clothing: 40% off coats, jeans & shoes
- Furniture: couches, beds & chairs starting at $49
- Headphones: Sony and Apple from $29
- Home: coffee makers & air fryers from $35
- Laptops: up to $550 off
- Mattresses: deals starting at $65
- Organization: storage ideas from $8.98
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego, Star Wars & Barbie
- TVs: smart 4K TVs from $148
- Vacuums: robot vacuums from $99
- Valentine's Day: decor, gifts & candy from $5
Walmart Pre-Presidents' Day sale – the 17 best deals
This towel warmer is on my winter wish list and Walmart has top-rated model from SLF on sale for an incredible price of $59. It features a 20L capacity and an adjustable heating timer with three options, so you can have warm towels at your ready.
Get the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 at Walmart's pre-Presidents' Day sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.
Just in time for the Super Bowl, Walmart has the best-selling 7-quart Crock-Pot on sale for $49.96. This Crock-Pot is incredibly easy to use - and clean, thanks to its Dishwasher-safe stoneware and glass lid, including a travel-proof locking feature that prevents leaks and spills.
Walmart has the best-selling Ninja Pro air fryer on sale for an incredible price of just $69. The five-quart air fryer includes a wide temperature range so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite Super Bowl foods and features three difference functions, air fry, reheat, and dehydrate for versatile cooking options.
Bissell carpet cleaners are best-sellers at holiday sales like Presidents' Day, and Walmart has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
Here's an incredible deal on a Roomba robot vacuum mop combo, bringing the price down to its lowest ever. The j5 uses the iRobot Home App to create no-mop zones, so it will vacuum your hard floors while mopping at the same time but will avoid your carpet.
This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Celeron processor can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.
Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $169. That's the best price we've seen in months and just $12 shy of the record-low price. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
Apple's last smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, is back down to a record-low price at Walmart's pre-Presidents' Day sale. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further anytime soon.
Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for $299 - $20 more than the record-low price. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Walmart still somehow has stock of the older MacBook Air M1 for just $649. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.
TVs are always a popular category during Presidents' Day, and Walmart has this 65-inch display from Onn. on sale for only $298 - an incredible price. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
Samsung's best-selling DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for an incredible price of $398. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.
This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.
This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for an incredible price of $498. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
If you're looking for a premium display ahead of Presidents' Day, Walmart has the highly-rated Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,099. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, football, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles.
Walmart has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,396.9. That's a whopping $1,100 discount and $200 more than the record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
You can also visit our Presidents' Day TV sales guide and our Presidents' Day laptop sales roundup.
