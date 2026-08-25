Currys launches an epic bank holiday sale — here are 12 of the best deals I'd buy from Acer, Bose, Dyson, Apple, LG, and more
Plus, up to 40% off 1,000s of top tech items
With a bank holiday weekend almost here in the UK, Currys has launched another of its Epic Deals events, featuring savings of up to 40% on loads of top tech products. I've done my usual thing of searching through the sale and picked out 12 of the best deals I'd recommend on TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones, and more.
• View the full Currys Epic Deals sale
As the back-to-school sales are still ongoing, it's no surprise that laptops make up a large part of this sale. If there's one offer that stands out amongst everything, though, it's this Acer Aspire 14 for £549 (was £699).
It's a great price for a modern, powerful laptop that features one of the newer, more efficient Snapdragon X processors, plus 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD — excellent specs for college, university, or everyday use. As well as high levels of performance for work and productivity needs, it also boasts an amazing 28 hours of battery life, which is great if you're always on the move.
Other deals I like the look of in the Currys Epic Deals sale include this five-star LG C6 48-inch OLED TV for £1,199 (was £1,399), these great value Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for £119 (was £179), and the popular Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner for £239 (was £349).
You can check out all of my top picks below, or have a browse through all the major categories from the sale to see if anything else looks good to you. Expect these offers to be available for at least a week, so you've got a bit of time before you need to hit that buy button.
Currys bank holiday sale — quick links
- Appliances: up to 40% off Bosch & Beko
- Headphones: JBL & Bose from £39.99
- Health & Beauty: up to £150 off Philips & Braun
- Kitchen: up to £550 off Tefal & De'Longhi
- Laptops: from £179
- Outdoors: up to 40% off DIY & tools
- Phones: up to £100 off Apple & Samsung
- Tablets: Lenovo & Samsung from £159
- TVs: from £109.99
- Vacuums: up to £150 off Dyson & Vax
Currys Epic Deals sale — my top 12 picks
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
This is a great price for a relatively modern laptop that comes with a well-performing and efficient Snapdragon X CPU. On top of that, you get 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and incredible battery life of up to 28 hours, which represents good value for money overall. I like it as a light, portable and capable all-around everyday machine.
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As some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market, it's great to see this £60 price drop on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. For the money, you get amazing active noise cancellation and beautifully balanced sound, all topped off with a gorgeous design and impressive 8.5-hour battery life. Altogether, these are some of the best mid-range earbuds available now for a record-low price.
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Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel Core i5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
Here's a solid and affordable Windows laptop available at Currys. It's an older machine, but there's no denying it's a solid entry-level choice for the price, including an Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. It's a great buy if you want a good laptop with decent battery life for everyday use, work, or school.
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The Dyson V8 is now older, but it remains one of the top affordable vacuums and also one of the best Dyson vacuums – period. This still more-than-capable vacuum comes with a couple of essential attachments for cleaning around the home. Given its age and basic features, it's a struggle to recommend it at its full price, but now that it's discounted so heavily at Currys, it's an easy recommendation.
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We thought that the iPhone 17 Pro Max was the best iPhone ever in our review, and here's a chance to save some cash on this latest model at Currys. With a fresh new design, an outstanding camera array, a powerful chipset, and excellent battery life, it's everything you'd want from a premium Apple phone.
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Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica S features an easy-to-use touch control panel that lets you brew two cups simultaneously with minimal effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother too, so it’s a good all-in-one solution at a very affordable price.
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The latest version of Sony's Bravia 8 is an incredible OLED TV that boasts some of the best picture quality to date, according to our review. The display was only released this year and this is the biggest discount yet. Sure, it's still quite the investment, but you do get a picture quality that's bright, vivid, and detailed, with strong in-built sound as well. It's perhaps not the best pick for gamers, though, given it lacks some features compared to the competition.
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If you need a cheap and cheerful printer, this DeskJet 2910 is a great budget choice that supports wireless printing, scanning, and copying. This bundle also includes three months of HP Instant Ink, so you can save cash on your first few rounds of prints.
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LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job.
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Display: 14 inch OLED
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If display quality is just as important to you as power, then strongly consider this Lenovo Yoga deal at Currys. It comes with a top-end OLED screen that offers a clear and sharp image – whether you're working on documents or streaming your favourite TV shows. Specs are solid elsewhere, too, including a capable Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU and 16GB of RAM that ensure good overall performance.
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You can save a decent £20 on the Karcher WV2 in the Currys bank holiday sale, bringing down the basic window vac to under £50. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery boasts a 35-minute run time, which equals about 105m² on a single charge. That’s more than enough to do a small home or flat multiple times over.
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A clear party piece or ideal addition to your World Cup viewing party if there ever was one, this PerfectDraft Beer Dispenser connects up to compatible 6-litre kegs of your favourite tipple and pours them like you were just down the pub. The convenient LCD screen shows how much is left and when the beer or cider is at the right temperature, while its compact design and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to store and clean.
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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