With a bank holiday weekend almost here in the UK, Currys has launched another of its Epic Deals events, featuring savings of up to 40% on loads of top tech products. I've done my usual thing of searching through the sale and picked out 12 of the best deals I'd recommend on TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones, and more.

• View the full Currys Epic Deals sale

As the back-to-school sales are still ongoing, it's no surprise that laptops make up a large part of this sale. If there's one offer that stands out amongst everything, though, it's this Acer Aspire 14 for £549 (was £699).

It's a great price for a modern, powerful laptop that features one of the newer, more efficient Snapdragon X processors, plus 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD — excellent specs for college, university, or everyday use. As well as high levels of performance for work and productivity needs, it also boasts an amazing 28 hours of battery life, which is great if you're always on the move.

Other deals I like the look of in the Currys Epic Deals sale include this five-star LG C6 48-inch OLED TV for £1,199 (was £1,399), these great value Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for £119 (was £179), and the popular Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner for £239 (was £349).

You can check out all of my top picks below, or have a browse through all the major categories from the sale to see if anything else looks good to you. Expect these offers to be available for at least a week, so you've got a bit of time before you need to hit that buy button.

Currys Epic Deals sale — my top 12 picks

Acer Aspire 14: was £699 now £549 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a great price for a relatively modern laptop that comes with a well-performing and efficient Snapdragon X CPU. On top of that, you get 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and incredible battery life of up to 28 hours, which represents good value for money overall. I like it as a light, portable and capable all-around everyday machine. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was £179 now £119 at Currys As some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market, it's great to see this £60 price drop on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. For the money, you get amazing active noise cancellation and beautifully balanced sound, all topped off with a gorgeous design and impressive 8.5-hour battery life. Altogether, these are some of the best mid-range earbuds available now for a record-low price. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Aspire Go 15: was £649 now £449 at Currys Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Here's a solid and affordable Windows laptop available at Currys. It's an older machine, but there's no denying it's a solid entry-level choice for the price, including an Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. It's a great buy if you want a good laptop with decent battery life for everyday use, work, or school. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V8: was £349 now £239 at Currys The Dyson V8 is now older, but it remains one of the top affordable vacuums and also one of the best Dyson vacuums – period. This still more-than-capable vacuum comes with a couple of essential attachments for cleaning around the home. Given its age and basic features, it's a struggle to recommend it at its full price, but now that it's discounted so heavily at Currys, it's an easy recommendation. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: was £1,199 now £1,099 at Currys We thought that the iPhone 17 Pro Max was the best iPhone ever in our review, and here's a chance to save some cash on this latest model at Currys. With a fresh new design, an outstanding camera array, a powerful chipset, and excellent battery life, it's everything you'd want from a premium Apple phone. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Magnifica S: was £299 now £279 at Currys Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica S features an easy-to-use touch control panel that lets you brew two cups simultaneously with minimal effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother too, so it’s a good all-in-one solution at a very affordable price. Read more Read less ▼

Sony Bravia 8 II 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,999 now £1,899 at Currys The latest version of Sony's Bravia 8 is an incredible OLED TV that boasts some of the best picture quality to date, according to our review. The display was only released this year and this is the biggest discount yet. Sure, it's still quite the investment, but you do get a picture quality that's bright, vivid, and detailed, with strong in-built sound as well. It's perhaps not the best pick for gamers, though, given it lacks some features compared to the competition. Read more Read less ▼

HP DeskJet 2910 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Currys If you need a cheap and cheerful printer, this DeskJet 2910 is a great budget choice that supports wireless printing, scanning, and copying. This bundle also includes three months of HP Instant Ink, so you can save cash on your first few rounds of prints. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 48-inch OLED TV: was £1,399 now £1,199 at Currys LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: was £999 now £699 at Currys Display: 14 inch OLED

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If display quality is just as important to you as power, then strongly consider this Lenovo Yoga deal at Currys. It comes with a top-end OLED screen that offers a clear and sharp image – whether you're working on documents or streaming your favourite TV shows. Specs are solid elsewhere, too, including a capable Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU and 16GB of RAM that ensure good overall performance. Read more Read less ▼

Karcher WV2 Plus Window Vac: was £69.99 now £49.99 at Currys You can save a decent £20 on the Karcher WV2 in the Currys bank holiday sale, bringing down the basic window vac to under £50. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery boasts a 35-minute run time, which equals about 105m² on a single charge. That’s more than enough to do a small home or flat multiple times over. Read more Read less ▼