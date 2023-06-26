Buying a Kindle on Prime Day? Don't forget your four free months of Kindle Unlimited
This year's Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner now, and the retailer is already offering some fantastic Prime tie-ins to entice new memberships, including an extended free trial for its Kindle Unlimited service.
Between now and Prime Day, new members can get a full four months of service instead of the usual thirty days for the premium e-book service. If you're a keen reader, the combination of an extended free trial and cheap Kindle e-reader is a great option this Amazon Prime Day - particularly since the latter usually has record-breaking Prime Day Kindle deals during the sale.
Amazon Kindle Unlimited: four months of service for free at Amazon
Get over a million free ebooks, magazines, and audiobooks at your fingertips for four months with Amazon's latest Kindle Unlimited promotion. Usually only one month in length, this extended free trial gives you more than enough time to decide whether the service is right for you - although note you will need to be an active Amazon Prime member to be eligible for this deal.
Kindle Unlimited features a vast library of over one million ebooks, magazines, and audiobooks, although its selection of the latter is more restrictive than Audible (another fantastic Amazon service that has an extended free trial right now).
This extended free trial will get you completely unlimited access to all the titles in the Kindle Unlimited library via a 'bookshelf' that allows you to save up to twenty titles at once. It's a pretty handy feature, and Kindle Unlimited isn't just available exclusively on Kindle either - it's also supported on PC, Mac, Android, and iOS.
This year's Amazon Prime Day is due to take place on July 11th and 12th, and we're expecting some fantastic Prime Day Kindle deals to crop up, which would, as previously mentioned, make a fantastic pairing with this extended free trial. Note, as with all Prime Day deals, you'll need to be an active Prime member to take advantage of this promotion, which is easy to do thanks to the 30-day Prime free trial we've linked below.
Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial
If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.
