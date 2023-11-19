Better hurry! Razer's best monitor is $500 off thanks to this Black Friday Newegg deal – but it ends tonight, so move fast!

If you're looking for a great gaming monitor deal from one of PC gaming's most Iconic brands, look no further than the Razer Raptor 27, now on sale at Newegg for just $299.99, a stunning 62% discount. This deal is only for this weekend though, and you've only got a few hours left to grab it before its price jumps back up, so you'll want to move fast.

Black Friday deals are a great way to get great monitors for dirty cheap as retailers look to move older inventories to make room for the flood of monitors we're going to see at the start of the new year after CES, and getting a WQHD (1440p) gaming monitor at this price is a great deal no matter whose monitor it is.

But Razer doesn't just make any old product, they make the best gaming gear around, and with Razer's RGB Chroma integration, built-in cable management, and HDR 400 certification with 95% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, your games will look amazing on this monitor, no question.

(Not in US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday Razer Raptor 27 deal

Razer Raptor 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor: was $799.99 now $299.99 at Newegg

This Razer 1440p gaming monitor just might be the best Black Friday gaming monitor deal I've seen all month, with an incredible $500 off its list price. With a 165Hz refresh and 1440p resolution, your games will look mighty sharp, as will Razer's RGB Chroma-enhanced monitor base to liven up your desktop during gameplay. This sale ends in less than 24 hours, so you'll want to move on it now!

When we reviewed the Razer Raptor 27, we found its gaming performance and stylish design to make it a standout product for the iconic gaming brand, but it's steep price of entry dragged it down considerably, making it hard to full-heartedly recommend.

Well, those concerns are pretty much moot thanks to the $500 discount from Newegg, so there's absolutely no reason to not give this monitor a good hard look if you're in the market for one of the best 1440p monitors out there in terms of performance and style.

More Razer Raptor 27 deals

Looking for more Razer Raptor 27 deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US and UK.

More US Black Friday deals

More UK Black Friday deals