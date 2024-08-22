Best Buy's Labor Day sale starts now: save 50% on major appliances, plus free delivery

While Best Buy launched a huge Tech Fest sale earlier this week, the retailer has also quietly launched its official Labor Day appliance sale. That means you don't have to wait for the upcoming September 2nd Labor Day sales event to score huge savings on major appliances.



Best Buy's Labor Day appliance sale is one of the retailer's most popular offers, and this year's discounts don't disappoint. You can save up to 50% on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, ranges, and microwaves from well-known brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE. The retailer is also throwing in up to $500 in Best Buy e-Gift Cards with select appliances and free installation and delivery.



Best Buy should launch its official Labor Day sale next week, which will include deals on TVs, laptops, Apple devices, headphones, and smartwatches. But if you're shopping for major appliances, you won't see better offers on Labor Day proper, so you should take advantage of these incredible offers right now.

Best Buy Labor Day appliance sale: top 5 deals

Best Buy: get up to a $500 e-Gift Card with select appliances

Perhaps the best offer from Best Buy's Labor Day appliance sale is a free $500 e-gift card when you purchase select appliances. This includes refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges, which are already discounted from brands like LG, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid.

Best Buy: save an extra $700 on select GE Profile and Café appliance packages

If you're looking to upgrade your whole kitchen or need a new washer and dryer, the retailer has a great offer that allows you to save up to an extra $700 on select GE Profile and Café appliance packages. The luxury Café brand of appliances is known for its premium finishes and customizable designs.

Best Buy: save up to $1,600 on select French door refrigerators

You can save a whopping $1,600 on select French door refrigerators from brands like KitchenAid, Whirlpool, Samsung, and GE. French door refrigerators have one continuous refrigerator space on top and a freezer drawer below.

Best Buy: save up to 50% on select cooking appliances

Best Buy's Labor Day sale offers up to $800 off ovens, ranges, and cooktops from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE. You can also get a free $50 Best Buy e-Gift card with select cooking appliances.

Best Buy: microwave deals starting at $199.99

If you're looking to pick up a cheap microwave during today's Labor Day sale, Best Buy has deals starting at just $199.99. You can save up to $160 on brands like LG, GE, Whirlpool, Samsung, and KitchenAid.

