Amazon's Labor Day sale is like a mini Prime Day: here are 19 deals I'd buy from $19.99
Up to 50% off Fire TVs, tablets, Echo, Ring Doorbell and more
Is it Labor Day or Prime Day? You wouldn't know by looking at Amazon's Labor Day sale thanks to record-low prices on the retailer's best-selling devices. Typically reserved for Amazon's two-day Prime Day sale, the retailer has 50% discounts right now on Fire TVs, tablets, Echo speakers, Ring Doorbells and Blink security cameras, with prices starting at just $19.99.
• Shop Amazon's full Labor Day sale
As a deals editor for Techradar, I've combed through Amazon's Labor Day sale and hand-picked the 19 best device deals. Some highlights include the Blink Mini security camera on sale for just $19.99, Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet for $89.99 and the Ring Video Doorbell on sale for $59.99. You can also save on Amazon's Fire TV lineup, including this Toshiba 65-inch 4K Fire TV for only $359.99.
Keep in mind that Amazon's Labor Day sale end on Monday and you won't see Prime-Day prices like this until November's Black Friday sale. You can also visit our main Labor Day sales guide, for all the best offers on tech gadgets, appliances, mattresses and more.
Amazon Labor Day sale - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off Echo, TVs, Fire tablets
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $99
- Appliances: deals on refrigerators, ovens & laundry
- Clothing: 60% off activewear, luggage & shoes
- Halloween: decor, costumes & clothing from $5.99
- Kitchen: Ninja, Keurig & Instant Pot from $49.99
- Laptops: devices from $78.99
- Mattresses: deals from $186
- Outdoors: 40% off patio, lawn and garden
- Toys: up to 50% off best-selling toys for all ages
- TVs: smart TVs from $79.99
- Vacuums: up to 55% off Shark and Dyson
Amazon Labor Day sale: the 19 best device deals
Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
The Blink Mini is always a best-seller during sales holidays like Labor Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $19.99 - only $5 more than the record low price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.
Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick is $5 more than the record-low price. The Fire TV Stick Lite can stream your favorite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls, but it can't control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price.
Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon
Looking to buy a cheap and capable smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Labor Day sale has the Echo Pop on sale for $22.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price. For that money, you get a fun, basic, and compact smart speaker, according to our Echo Pop review. It has Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and you can connect it to other smart devices throughout the home.
Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $24.99 right now. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's Labor Day deal brings the price down to $29.99, which is just $5 more than what we saw on Prime Day.
Blink Video Doorbell: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $41.99, which is the same deal we saw during Prime Day. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video plus two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.
Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Labor Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $54.99, which is $10 more than Prime Day.
All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
You can get the Echo Show 5 on sale for $59.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.
Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Amazon's Labor Day sale has the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $54.99. That's a 40% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.
Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon
The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $59.99 during Amazon's Labor Day sale, which is $5 more than the record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon
If you need a good quality but extremely affordable tablet for your kid, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, especially with today's $40 discount. 16GB of storage, along with built-in parental controls and an excellent battery, makes this a great buy.
Amazon Kindle (2022): was $99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon
Amazon's latest Kindle has a 15% discount at today's Labor Day sale, which brings the price down to $84.99 - only $10 more than the record-low. The handheld e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and a battery for up to six weeks.
Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $89.99, which is $10 shy of the lowest price.
Amazon Echo Show 8: was $149.99 now $104.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a bigger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $104.99, thanks to today's 30% discount. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV (2023): was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon
The best-selling 32-inch Amazon Fire TV is on sale for a fantastic price of just $119.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
Amazon 50-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV (2021): was $479.99 now $349.99 at Amazon
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Today's Labor Day deal from Amazon brings the 50-inch model down to $349.99.
Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $519.99 now $349.99 at Amazon
Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $349.99 - $20 more than the lowest price we've seen this year. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Toshiba C350 65-inch 4K Fire TV: was $419.99 now $359.99 at Amazon
In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Amazon. For under $400, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more at your fingertips.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $429.99 at Amazon
Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's an excellent overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to $429.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price.
Shop more bargains in our Labor Day TV sales guide and Labor Day appliance sales roundup.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.