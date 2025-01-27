Amazon's huge Valentine's Day sale is live – here are the 25 best deals I'd buy from $18

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024):

was $1,499

now $1,249 at Amazon

Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design,n, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars – and it's now available for a record-low price - and the new base model gets 16GB of memory, double what it used to be. Today's Valentine's Day deal brings the price down to $1,249, which is only $15 more than the record-low price.