Amazon's huge Valentine's Day sale is live – here are the 25 best deals I'd buy from $18
Deals on tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, AirPods and more
To celebrate the upcoming February 14 holiday, Amazon has just launched a massive Valentine's Day sale with huge savings on everything from tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, home items, vacuums, TVs, and more.
• Shop Amazon's full Valentine's Day sale
As TechRadar's deals editor, who's an Amazon shopping expert, I've gone through today's Valentine's Day sale and hand-picked the 25 best deals I'd add to my cart. I selected the items based on price and popularity from brands like Apple, Samsung, Bissell, Ninja, Stanley, and LG. Amazon's Valentine's Day deals include great gift ideas and genuine bargains if you want to treat yourself while saving money.
A few of my favorite V-Day deals include the top-rated Cosori air fryer on sale for $89.99, Samsung's best-selling 65-inch 4K Crystal smart TV on sale for $397.99, and the iRobot Roomba i5 robot vacuum and map on sale for a record-low price of $199.99.
Shop more of Amazon's best deals below, and keep in mind there are limited-time offers, and February 14 will be here before you know it. If you're looking for more TV bargains, you can visit our Super Bowl TV sales guide for all the best offers around the web.
Amazon Valentine's Day sale - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 35% off Kindle, Blink, Fire TVs
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $119
- Beauty: 60% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Flowers: fresh flowers from $31.99
- Gift ideas: V-Day gifts for the whole family
- Health & Wellness: Fitbit, vitamins & massage guns
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $179
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $81.99
Amazon Valentine's Day sale – 25 deals I'd buy
Amazon's cheapest streaming device is the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $17.99. The budget streaming player lets you enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.
This set of double-wall glass mugs would make a great Valentine's Day gift for the coffee lover in your life. The stylish 12.5-ounce insulated coffee mugs are the perfect size to enjoy a latte or cappuccino and feature a double-wall design to keep your beverage at the desired temperature.
The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.97 when you apply the $5 coupon. With four interchangeable blades, you can chop your favorite veggies in a flash, julienne, chop, and slice them.
As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's deal shaves $25 off when you apply the coupon code 20254KWIN at checkout.
Who wouldn't love to give or get this festive pink Stanley Quencher tumbler on sale for $36. The 40-ounce tumbler includes a three-way lid and straw and features double wall vacuum insulation, so drinks stay cold, iced, or hot for hours.
The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales, and the queen-size set is on sale for $46.97 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.
This top-rated massage gun has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for only $39.99. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body.
Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price.
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget and you can get a four-pack on sale for $69.99 - a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Today's price from Amazon is just $2 shy of the record-low price.
Join the portable carpet cleaning craze with the top-rated Bissell Little Green on sale for $99.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this NInja Pro model is perfect for families. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.
I've just spotted the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.95. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.
Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 – only $1 more than the lowest-ever price we saw over Black Friday. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.
Amazon's Valentine's Day sale includes this Ninja Mega Kitchen blender for $149.99. You'll get an XL 72-oz. blender, two 16-oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go lids to take your smoothie on the go, and a 64-oz food processor bowl.
The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist. Today's V-Day deal brings the price down to $199.
Amazon is offering a massive 43% discount on the iRobot Roomba i5+ robot vacuum, bringing the price down to a new record low of $199.99. The robot vacuum features wet and dry floor cleaning, smart mapping and a long-lasting battery life.
If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Amazon has the best-selling Samsung DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $397.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.
Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design,n, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars – and it's now available for a record-low price - and the new base model gets 16GB of memory, double what it used to be. Today's Valentine's Day deal brings the price down to $1,249, which is only $15 more than the record-low price.
Amazon has dropped LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV to an incredible price of $1,396.9. That's a whopping $1,100 discount and only $200 more than the record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Amazon has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 – only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.