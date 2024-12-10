Amazon's all-new Kindle Paperwhite is on sale and arrives before Christmas

Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite was just released last month, and Amazon already has an impressive discount just in time for the holidays. You can now get the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $134.99 (originally $159.99), which is just $5 more than the record-low price on Black Friday. The popular e-reader makes a great gift idea and currently ships before Christmas for Prime members.



Amazon's all-new Kindle Paperwhite features a glare-free seven-inch display with a higher contrast ratio and 25% faster page turns. The handheld e-reader also adjusts to any light and has a battery that lasts up to 12 weeks. Perhaps the coolest feature of the all-new Paperwhite, though, is its IPX8 water resistance protection, so you can enjoy reading your Kindle at the beach, pool, or in the bath without worrying about it getting wet.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $134.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a best seller during holiday sales because it makes a great Christmas gift. Today's deal brings the price down $134.99, which is only $5 more than the record-low price we saw on Black Friday. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks. Arrives before Christmas

I've listed more of Amazon's best device deals below, which include record-low prices on tablets, Fire TV Sticks, and Ring Doorbells. All the offers below will also arrive before Christmas.

Amazon Echo Pop with Smart Color Bulb: was $39.99 now $19.98 at Amazon My favorite Amazon tech gadget deal is the Echo Pop bundled with Amazon's smart color bulb for just $19.98, thanks to a massive 60% discount. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and control your included smart bulb completely hands-free. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $27.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's offer is $6 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. Arrives before Christmas

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Amazon Fire 10 HD Kids tablet: was $189.99 now $109.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is a great Christmas gift idea, and it's on sale for $109.99, which is the same record-low price we saw on Black Friday. The 10-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon New Kindle Kids: was $129.99 now $109.99 at Amazon Amazon has a 15% discount on the latest Kindle for kids, bringing the price down to $109.99. The water-proof Kindle features a six-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and comes with six months of Amazon Kids+ subscription, which includes thousands of books and hundreds of Audible books. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon My favorite Black Friday deal is still live at Amazon - the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet for $54.99 - a record-low price. You're getting an 8-inch HD display and impressive all-day battery life; plus, the tablet works with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to make calls, play music, set reminders, and check the weather. Arrives before Christmas