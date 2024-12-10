Amazon UK launches huge last-minute deals sale – here are 23 tech gifts I'd buy

It seems like Amazon UK forgot to end all of its Black Friday offers, as dozens of the best deals I saw last month are still available at the retailer today. I've searched through the sale and picked out 23 last-minute deals on smart home tech, appliances, tablets, headphones, video games, and more you don't want to miss.

• See all of today's best deals at Amazon UK

A few of the deals that stand out to me include the handy and cheap Amazon Echo Pop for £18.99 (was £44.99), this versatile Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook for £199.99 (was £349.99) and this incredible value Google Pixel Pro 8 with free Fitbit Charge 6 for £499 (was £999).

These and many more offers have prices that match what I saw during Black Friday, so it's a great opportunity to score a bargain if you missed last month's sales. Where items are more expensive, the price difference isn't too dramatic, so they still get a recommendation from me.

See all my top picks from the Amazon UK sale below and be sure to keep an eye on our Boxing Day sales coverage later this month for all the best offers to close out the year.

Today's 23 best deals at Amazon UK

Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £39 at Amazon We already called the new version of these popular cheap earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C510 review – and that was at the full asking price. At this record-equalling low price, I think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound that also beats the latest AirPods.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £999 now £499 at Amazon Even though a newer version is available, the Google Pixel 8 Pro remains one of the best Android phones and a beautifully designed handset. We rated the gorgeous display 5/5 in our review, and the triple camera array on the back of the phone has class-leading features. The Tensor G3 chipset, designed by Google, keeps things running snappily, and 12GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking and AI. This deal brings a truly premium device to an incredibly low price for a flagship phone. Plus, you can also claim a free Fitbit Charge 6 when you buy the Pixel 8 Pro for a limited time.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £35 at Amazon This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: was £349.99 now £199.99 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron N4500

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 128GB If you like a proper laptop setup, but would also appreciate the flexibility of a tablet, you don't have to choose between the two. Instead, you can pick up this cheap Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 that offers the best of both worlds. It's a relatively basic machine but fine for light use and everyday tasks thanks to the easy-to-use and undemanding ChromeOS. You also get the added versatility to flip the 15-inch display around to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. Storage is decent at 128GB and there's also a solid 12-hour battery life – both very good at this price.

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £18.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? This Amazon sale includes the teeny Echo Pop for just £18.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this one briefly fell to £17.99 last year but I'd still say it's a decent buy at £19.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £219.99 at Amazon Here's a new record-low price for this impressive bundle featuring the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. On top of all that, battery life is an impressive 60 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Fit3: was £69 now £38.60 at Amazon At under £39, now is a great time to buy Samsung's budget smartwatch. As well as all the basic fitness, health and sleep tracking features, the Galaxy Fit3 is an excellent extension to your smartphone that lets you check your messages, control your music and navigate easily with simple gestures. Everything centres around the impressive 1.6-inch AMOLED display and battery life is also not a problem with 13 days on a single charge.

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £279.99 now £175 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £70 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon This beats the discount we saw last year by £20 on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Duracell Plus AA Batteries (24 Pack): was £18.99 now £14.49 at Amazon It's not the most glamorous deal but this is a good price for a set of 24 batteries at Amazon from big-name brand Duracell. These are always a handy buy for a variety of tech items and gadgets, especially for any new toys that need the juice on Christmas Day.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was almost three years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim as this discount seems to be the new normal for the upgrade streaming stick and the old version has been discontinued from sale.

Eufy Solocam C210: was £69.99 now £34.99 at Amazon There's a huge 50% off this outdoor wireless security camera from Eufy that supports high-quality 2K video and is weather resistant. On top of that, there are no monthly fees to pay for video storage costs as it's kept privately for up to three months. A real bargain compared to other smart home tech.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon A new version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was only recently released and this latest budget-friendly slate has now got a huge 50% discount at Amazon. While not the most powerful tablet out there, the Fire HD 8 has what you need to cover the essentials, such as web browsing, sending emails, watching videos and a little light gaming. Battery life is impressive at up to 13 hours, so it's good to take on the go or if you're just chilling on the couch.

EA Sports FC 25: was £69.99 now £39.99 at Amazon Another year, another update to EA's all-consuming football sim – and it's perhaps just as unsurprising to see EA FC 25 get its first significant discount for Black Friday. In many respects its a reskin of last year's game, but with just enough changes and graphical tweaks to make it worthwhile. And who else would be on the cover but Jude Bellingham?

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was £1,099 now £949 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Apple's latest version of the MacBook Air is our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, and this price cut brings the brand-new version with 16GB of RAM down to a record-low price. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal offer if you're looking for a thin, light and dependable laptop to use for school and work.

Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £62 at Amazon The Sony WF-C700N are simply some of the best cheap noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy – and they're now even better value after this record-breaking discount. With premium audio and a solid 15 hours of battery life, there's nothing else out there that can compete at this price point if you want some general everyday buds that don't compromise on quality.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was £349 now £289 at Amazon If you want to go for the more modern version of Apple's entry-level tablet then this iPad 10.9 is at its cheapest price yet once again. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design. Some colours have sold out already.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted for only the third time this year, with Amazon slashing £30 from its starting price – although it's £10 more than I saw over Black Friday. Still, we've tested many versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 now £17.49 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is a return to the record-low price and even beats the deal available for Prime members back in July.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £849.99 now £599.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB A laptop with this amount of power and at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV/movies then this device is one to consider. With a reasonably modern Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD it has all the power you need to keep up with more demanding jobs and all of your computing needs.

Waterpik Ultra Professional Water Flosser: was £90 now £54.99 at Amazon This dental flosser comes from the premium brand Waterpik and there's a small saving available for Black Friday that brings it back to a record-low price. With multiple brush heads, a compact size, ten pressure settings, good battery life, and a large reservoir, it's one of the better options available if it's your first time trying a water flosser.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was £199.99 now £141.99 at Amazon I don't think I'm rushing to make any ice cream in this weather but the Ninja Creami has become all the rage as a quick and convenient way to make all of your favourite frozen treats, milkshakes and sorbets at the touch of a button. This deal is strong as it matches the cheapest price I've ever seen for the popular appliance.