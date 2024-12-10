Amazon UK launches huge last-minute deals sale – here are 23 tech gifts I'd buy
Includes Black Friday-level prices across the store
It seems like Amazon UK forgot to end all of its Black Friday offers, as dozens of the best deals I saw last month are still available at the retailer today. I've searched through the sale and picked out 23 last-minute deals on smart home tech, appliances, tablets, headphones, video games, and more you don't want to miss.
A few of the deals that stand out to me include the handy and cheap Amazon Echo Pop for £18.99 (was £44.99), this versatile Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook for £199.99 (was £349.99) and this incredible value Google Pixel Pro 8 with free Fitbit Charge 6 for £499 (was £999).
These and many more offers have prices that match what I saw during Black Friday, so it's a great opportunity to score a bargain if you missed last month's sales. Where items are more expensive, the price difference isn't too dramatic, so they still get a recommendation from me.
See all my top picks from the Amazon UK sale below and be sure to keep an eye on our Boxing Day sales coverage later this month for all the best offers to close out the year.
Today's 23 best deals at Amazon UK
We already called the new version of these popular cheap earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C510 review – and that was at the full asking price. At this record-equalling low price, I think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound that also beats the latest AirPods.
Even though a newer version is available, the Google Pixel 8 Pro remains one of the best Android phones and a beautifully designed handset. We rated the gorgeous display 5/5 in our review, and the triple camera array on the back of the phone has class-leading features. The Tensor G3 chipset, designed by Google, keeps things running snappily, and 12GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking and AI. This deal brings a truly premium device to an incredibly low price for a flagship phone. Plus, you can also claim a free Fitbit Charge 6 when you buy the Pixel 8 Pro for a limited time.
This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free.
Display - 15 inches
Processor - Intel Celeron N4500
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 128GB
If you like a proper laptop setup, but would also appreciate the flexibility of a tablet, you don't have to choose between the two. Instead, you can pick up this cheap Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 that offers the best of both worlds. It's a relatively basic machine but fine for light use and everyday tasks thanks to the easy-to-use and undemanding ChromeOS. You also get the added versatility to flip the 15-inch display around to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. Storage is decent at 128GB and there's also a solid 12-hour battery life – both very good at this price.
Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? This Amazon sale includes the teeny Echo Pop for just £18.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this one briefly fell to £17.99 last year but I'd still say it's a decent buy at £19.
Here's a new record-low price for this impressive bundle featuring the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. On top of all that, battery life is an impressive 60 minutes.
At under £39, now is a great time to buy Samsung's budget smartwatch. As well as all the basic fitness, health and sleep tracking features, the Galaxy Fit3 is an excellent extension to your smartphone that lets you check your messages, control your music and navigate easily with simple gestures. Everything centres around the impressive 1.6-inch AMOLED display and battery life is also not a problem with 13 days on a single charge.
The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £70 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.
This beats the discount we saw last year by £20 on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.
It's not the most glamorous deal but this is a good price for a set of 24 batteries at Amazon from big-name brand Duracell. These are always a handy buy for a variety of tech items and gadgets, especially for any new toys that need the juice on Christmas Day.
As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was almost three years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim as this discount seems to be the new normal for the upgrade streaming stick and the old version has been discontinued from sale.
There's a huge 50% off this outdoor wireless security camera from Eufy that supports high-quality 2K video and is weather resistant. On top of that, there are no monthly fees to pay for video storage costs as it's kept privately for up to three months. A real bargain compared to other smart home tech.
A new version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was only recently released and this latest budget-friendly slate has now got a huge 50% discount at Amazon. While not the most powerful tablet out there, the Fire HD 8 has what you need to cover the essentials, such as web browsing, sending emails, watching videos and a little light gaming. Battery life is impressive at up to 13 hours, so it's good to take on the go or if you're just chilling on the couch.
Another year, another update to EA's all-consuming football sim – and it's perhaps just as unsurprising to see EA FC 25 get its first significant discount for Black Friday. In many respects its a reskin of last year's game, but with just enough changes and graphical tweaks to make it worthwhile. And who else would be on the cover but Jude Bellingham?
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
Apple's latest version of the MacBook Air is our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, and this price cut brings the brand-new version with 16GB of RAM down to a record-low price. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal offer if you're looking for a thin, light and dependable laptop to use for school and work.
The Sony WF-C700N are simply some of the best cheap noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy – and they're now even better value after this record-breaking discount. With premium audio and a solid 15 hours of battery life, there's nothing else out there that can compete at this price point if you want some general everyday buds that don't compromise on quality.
If you want to go for the more modern version of Apple's entry-level tablet then this iPad 10.9 is at its cheapest price yet once again. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design. Some colours have sold out already.
The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted for only the third time this year, with Amazon slashing £30 from its starting price – although it's £10 more than I saw over Black Friday. Still, we've tested many versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.
The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is a return to the record-low price and even beats the deal available for Prime members back in July.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel i7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 1TB
A laptop with this amount of power and at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV/movies then this device is one to consider. With a reasonably modern Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD it has all the power you need to keep up with more demanding jobs and all of your computing needs.
This dental flosser comes from the premium brand Waterpik and there's a small saving available for Black Friday that brings it back to a record-low price. With multiple brush heads, a compact size, ten pressure settings, good battery life, and a large reservoir, it's one of the better options available if it's your first time trying a water flosser.
I don't think I'm rushing to make any ice cream in this weather but the Ninja Creami has become all the rage as a quick and convenient way to make all of your favourite frozen treats, milkshakes and sorbets at the touch of a button. This deal is strong as it matches the cheapest price I've ever seen for the popular appliance.
The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the four-pack on sale for £84. These are a great way to keep track of a child's backpack or anything you don't want to lose. Just attach the Apple AirTag and your iPhone will locate it with a touch of a button.
